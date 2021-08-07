The 11 Best Shampoos for Hair Growth, According to Experts and Reviews

Shapiro MD Hair Loss Shampoo

The unique aspect of this shampoo formula is how it stops hair loss. According to the dermatologist created line, "Hair loss is typically caused by excess DHT in the body." To combat that, this shampoo (and the other products in the line) contain three powerful, naturally-occurring DHT blocking ingredients to improve the fullness and thickness of your hair.

One fan wrote: "I have been using these products for close to three months now and I am beginning to see and feel a difference with my hair. I have new hair growth and my hair is more manageable. Very pleased so far with the overall results. Highly recommend."