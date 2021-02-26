The 8 Best Shampoos for Curly Hair, According to Hair Experts

With over 10,000 5-star reviews, Maui Moisture doesn't disappoint with this anti-frizz shampoo made for the loosest of curls to the tightest coils. Designed for even the thickest hair, shoppers have called this shampoo one of the best they've ever tried, leaving them with soft, manageable curls. The tropical scent is also a fan-favorite. "I've been using this shampoo and conditioner for over a year now and I LOVE it," wrote one customer. "This product has none of those extra unnecessary ingredients. Not to mention my curls are more hydrated and better than before!"