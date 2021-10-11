Best for Dry Scalp: Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment

Just like dry winter air, heat, or a lack of moisture can wreak havoc on your face, it can also cause your scalp to feel dry and itchy. A leave-in moisturizing cream can drive hydrating ingredients, like vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid, straight to the source to soothe and calm inflammation.

One reviewer wrote: "Worth it. For YEARS I've had super dry scalp with flakes and itching... I can't believe the dryness is finally gone. I'm fair-skinned and generally have really dry skin but have never found a product specifically for dry scalp (most are for dandruff) except for greasy hair masks. I used to be able to scrape a comb across my scalp and have a full head of little white flakes, but after a few weeks (it does take some time) my scalp became healthy and flake-free. I only wash my hair once a week, and after the first wash and the next rinse I use this. A bottle has already lasted me like four months and it's maybe half gone. I also feel like my hair is generally healthier looking (and not greasy) overall. I will keep buying this."