The 11 Best Products for Curly Hair, According to Celebrity Hairstylists

Los Angeles-based stylist Larry Sims counts Gabrielle Union and Regina King among his clients, and he raves about this shampoo’s hydrating qualities. “Curly hair tends to be a bit dry and needs moisture,” he says. “I love using Gliss Oil Nutritive on curly hair to revive moisture and shine.”

The shampoo is formulated with eight non-greasy oils, from nourishing argan oil to rosehip seed oil, an antioxidant-rich compound whose skin-smoothing benefits extend to damaged curls (hair is made of skin cells, after all). It also contains keratin, the coveted protein known for keeping hair strong and shiny. A pack of three 13.6-oz. bottles costs just $20, which makes the Gliss shampoo as affordable as it is effective.