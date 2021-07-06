The 10 Best Natural Hair Products, According to Experts and Reviews

Best Clarifying Shampoo: AG Hair Natural Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Sulfate-Free Shampoo

This product is formulated with over 98% plant-based and naturally-derived ingredients, including organic apple cider vinegar that naturally closes the hair cuticle for additional shine and organic argan oil and aloe vera, which both work to smooth and moisturize your strands. One Amazon customer with 4C-textured hair, claims it's "super moisturizing," and "excellent for any type of hair," including their own.

"I was looking for a clarifying shampoo because my hair needed it badly. I was about to buy another one, but asked the girl at Ulta her opinion, since I am no expert. She recommended this one, for natural hair, since that is what her stylist uses for her natural hair, too. The price made me hesitant, but OMG, I am elated I tried it. It smells good, lathers extremely well, and my hair was very clean, but not stripped. As recommended, I did follow up with a moisturizing shampoo as well, conditioned and deep conditioned. I will not use it every week, only as needed, but it is definitely part of my hair arsenal now," noted another shopper on Ulta's site.