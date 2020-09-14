The 18 Best Hair Care Products of 2020, According to Health Editors

L’Oréal Paris EverPure Scalp Care + Detox Shampoo and Conditioner
This line bridges the gap between scalp care and hair care, says Bridgette Hill, a trichologist at Paul Labrecque Salon in New York City. “Its purifying ingredients—menthol and neem leaf [a medicinal herb with antibacterial properties]—remove buildup and stimulate blood flow with- out disrupting the microbiome of the scalp,” she adds.
Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength Fortifying Shampoo and Conditioner
“Natural hair and curls are delicate but also desperate for moisture,” explains David Lopez, a celebrity hairstylist in New York City. “The main ingredient here is castor oil, which is a fantastic natural ingredient for hair growth and preventing breakage.”
Head & Shoulders Supreme Hydrating Scalp Serum
“A healthy scalp creates healthy hair, and this is full of clinically proven ingredients to help balance moisture while addressing dandruff with zinc pyrithione,” says Lopez, noting that the leave-in is one of his holy grail products.
This product contains the
new need-to-know oil: pracaxi, from a Brazilian tree, with behenic acid (a fatty acid that hydrates and protects). Mixed with murumuru butter, it helps rehab dry, damaged hair.
The nature-meets-science skin- care brand tapped hairstylist Chris McMillan for its hair line— and it lives up to the hype. This mist “won’t weigh hair down; plus, it seals the cuticle for smooth strands,” says Mark Townsend, a celebrity hairstyl- ist in Los Angeles and Health Advisory Board member.
If you’re constantly trying to get your hair color to look the way it did when you left the salon (we are!), this is for you. “It has a high concentration of macadamia oil, which restruc- tures and seals the hair cuticle and fiber,” explains Hill. Color is locked in, vibrancy boosted.
Started by actor Tracee Ellis Ross, the brand was quick
to garner attention from
the curly-haired community.
“I love to use this on pesky flyaway hairs along the hairline when I’m doing an updo,” says Townsend. Apply it with fin- gers, shaping the wisps around your face, and at the nape of the neck, to keep hairs in place.
Pantene Sulfate-Free Complete Curl Care Moisture Lock Curl Mist
Curly girls know: Coils need ample amounts of moisture, especially on second- or third- day hair. This spray offers just that—and acts like an instant bounce booster. Follow up with a little scrunching for extra hold.
The unique, semisolid texture is substantial enough that it’s easy to work with yet will quickly melt between your fingers so you can run it through your hair. Use it directly on your scalp, on protec- tive styles, or on ends to shape.
“The active ingredients that appeal to me as a trichologist are the zinc pyrithione and peppermint oil,” says Hill. They’ll remove scaly flakes and product buildup at the base of the hair follicle, encouraging circulation and cell turnover.
With the brand’s personalized approach, you no longer
have to be overwhelmed when buying products online.
You fill out a questionnaire, then a formula is made espe- cially for your hair type, local weather, lifestyle, etc. The tailor-made serum you receive will address your specific concerns, like enhancing shine or smoothing frizz.
We admit the price tag made us flinch. But the fact that it smooths hair in just one pass (swear!) and uses less heat than most other irons means it’s better for your hair and you can skip pricey blowouts. That may make it worth the invest- ment, especially if you heat- style often. Oh, and it doubles as a curling iron.
This exfoliating tool brings the incredible feeling of a salon scalp massage into your shower. Use it on dry hair before shampooing to loosen dandruff, oil, or product buildup so you get a deeper clean and healthier hair.
Ever wish you could wrap a humidity-resistant shield around your hair? Consider your wish granted. Spritz this on damp hair, then blow-dry to achieve water-repelling style and fewer bad-hair days. “It‘s become a staple in my blowout routine,” says Wilson.
No salon? No problem. This simple gray-covering kit pro- vides you with everything you need for a foolproof applica- tion. The dual-valve canister dispenses both the color and developer with just one pump, so all you have to do is mix, then apply. Available in 13 shades.