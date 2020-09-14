The 18 Best Hair Care Products of 2020, According to Health Editors

From shampoo and masks to stylers and hot tools, these are the holy grails your tresses deserve.
By Lisa DeSantis
September 14, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
  • Garnier Whole Blends Weightless Moisture Almond Milk Nurture Shampoo and Conditioner
    Nuts are filled with fatty acids, making them an ideal ingredient for healing dry hair. Strands soak up this almond milk and agave extract blend, which nourishes hair without adding weight.
    $8
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • L’Oréal Paris EverPure Scalp Care + Detox Shampoo and Conditioner
    This line bridges the gap between scalp care and hair care, says Bridgette Hill, a trichologist at Paul Labrecque Salon in New York City. “Its purifying ingredients—menthol and neem leaf [a medicinal herb with antibacterial properties]—remove buildup and stimulate blood flow with- out disrupting the microbiome of the scalp,” she adds.
    $7
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength Fortifying Shampoo and Conditioner
    “Natural hair and curls are delicate but also desperate for moisture,” explains David Lopez, a celebrity hairstylist in New York City. “The main ingredient here is castor oil, which is a fantastic natural ingredient for hair growth and preventing breakage.”
    $11
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • K18 Hair K18 Peptide Masque
    The combination of peptides and proteins in this deep treat- ment helps to maintain hair’s elasticity, says Hill. Anyone with chemically or color-treated hair can benefit from weekly use.
    $75
    SHOP IT
    k18hair.com
  • Head &amp; Shoulders Supreme Hydrating Scalp Serum
    “A healthy scalp creates healthy hair, and this is full of clinically proven ingredients to help balance moisture while addressing dandruff with zinc pyrithione,” says Lopez, noting that the leave-in is one of his holy grail products.
    $8
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • OGX Deeply Restoring + Pracaxi Recovery Oil 60 Second Moisture Treatment
    This product contains the new need-to-know oil: pracaxi, from a Brazilian tree, with behenic acid (a fatty acid that hydrates and protects). Mixed with murumuru butter, it helps rehab dry, damaged hair.
    $7
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray
    The nature-meets-science skin- care brand tapped hairstylist Chris McMillan for its hair line— and it lives up to the hype. This mist “won’t weigh hair down; plus, it seals the cuticle for smooth strands,” says Mark Townsend, a celebrity hairstyl- ist in Los Angeles and Health Advisory Board member.
    $25
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Christophe Robin Color Shield Mask
    If you’re constantly trying to get your hair color to look the way it did when you left the salon (we are!), this is for you. “It has a high concentration of macadamia oil, which restruc- tures and seals the hair cuticle and fiber,” explains Hill. Color is locked in, vibrancy boosted.
    $43
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Pattern Edge Control
    Started by actor Tracee Ellis Ross, the brand was quick to garner attention from the curly-haired community. “I love to use this on pesky flyaway hairs along the hairline when I’m doing an updo,” says Townsend. Apply it with fin- gers, shaping the wisps around your face, and at the nape of the neck, to keep hairs in place.
    $24
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Pantene Sulfate-Free Complete Curl Care Moisture Lock Curl Mist
    Curly girls know: Coils need ample amounts of moisture, especially on second- or third- day hair. This spray offers just that—and acts like an instant bounce booster. Follow up with a little scrunching for extra hold.
    $14 for 2
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • TPH by Taraji Glow Up
    The unique, semisolid texture is substantial enough that it’s easy to work with yet will quickly melt between your fingers so you can run it through your hair. Use it directly on your scalp, on protec- tive styles, or on ends to shape.
    $14
    ( $20 save 30%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Nioxin Purifying Exfoliator
    “The active ingredients that appeal to me as a trichologist are the zinc pyrithione and peppermint oil,” says Hill. They’ll remove scaly flakes and product buildup at the base of the hair follicle, encouraging circulation and cell turnover.
    $22
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Function of Beauty Custom Hair Serum
    With the brand’s personalized approach, you no longer have to be overwhelmed when buying products online. You fill out a questionnaire, then a formula is made espe- cially for your hair type, local weather, lifestyle, etc. The tailor-made serum you receive will address your specific concerns, like enhancing shine or smoothing frizz.
    $25
    SHOP IT
    functionofbeauty.com
  • John Frieda Volume Lift Hairspray
    Lock out humidity and lock in your style with this thickening mist that won’t dry out strands or feel sticky but leaves you with touchable fullness.
    $7
    ( $10 save 30%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
    We admit the price tag made us flinch. But the fact that it smooths hair in just one pass (swear!) and uses less heat than most other irons means it’s better for your hair and you can skip pricey blowouts. That may make it worth the invest- ment, especially if you heat- style often. Oh, and it doubles as a curling iron.
    $499
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Jupiter Scalp Brush
    This exfoliating tool brings the incredible feeling of a salon scalp massage into your shower. Use it on dry hair before shampooing to loosen dandruff, oil, or product buildup so you get a deeper clean and healthier hair.
    $15
    SHOP IT
    hellojupiter.com
  • It’s a 10 Blow Dry Miracle H2O Shield
    Ever wish you could wrap a humidity-resistant shield around your hair? Consider your wish granted. Spritz this on damp hair, then blow-dry to achieve water-repelling style and fewer bad-hair days. “It‘s become a staple in my blowout routine,” says Wilson.
    $23
    ( $28 save 18%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Revlon Permanent Root Erase
    No salon? No problem. This simple gray-covering kit pro- vides you with everything you need for a foolproof applica- tion. The dual-valve canister dispenses both the color and developer with just one pump, so all you have to do is mix, then apply. Available in 13 shades.
    $10
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

This article originally appeared in the September 2020 issue of Health Magazine. Click here to subscribe today!

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com