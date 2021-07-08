The Best Way to Air-Dry Your Hair for Every Texture

Without a little help, waves can dry lopsided or fuzzy. To coax out those ripples, try this technique from celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager (and use the smart code below for a video of the technique!): Rake mousse through damp strands and part hair. Place an old silk scarf across the top of your head, with ends down by your ears. Secure scarf at the crown with a hair clip. Working away from your face, wrap sections of hair around scarf, picking up hair as you go. Secure the ends with a scrunchie. "This method allows you to control your end result— wrap hair tighter for more of a curl or looser for a dragged-out wave," says Brager. Wait until hair is dry (you can even sleep on it) to undo.