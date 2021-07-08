The Best Way to Air-Dry Your Hair for Every Texture
Wavy
Without a little help, waves can dry lopsided or fuzzy. To coax out those ripples, try this technique from celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager (and use the smart code below for a video of the technique!): Rake mousse through damp strands and part hair. Place an old silk scarf across the top of your head, with ends down by your ears. Secure scarf at the crown with a hair clip. Working away from your face, wrap sections of hair around scarf, picking up hair as you go. Secure the ends with a scrunchie. "This method allows you to control your end result— wrap hair tighter for more of a curl or looser for a dragged-out wave," says Brager. Wait until hair is dry (you can even sleep on it) to undo.
If you have shorter strands, "comb a golf-ball-size amount of mousse through damp hair. Beginning at your temple, slide in a duckbill clip horizontally, dragging strands off the hairline by about half an inch. Grab another clip, move an inch down, and repeat. Continue down the lengths of your hair," advises Brager. Let dry.
Your Air-Dry Arsenal
Straight
"Straight hair is a great canvas to play around with," says Lacy Redway, celebrity hairstylist and Unilever global hair-care brand ambassador. For a face-framing bend, "apply leave-in conditioner to damp hair, twist your hair up into a bun, then use a scrunchie to secure while it air-dries." The scrunchie manipulates your strand's shape without creating unwanted kinks. The tighter the twist, the more pronounced the waves. If you typically rely on your blow-dryer or curling iron for extra volume, try this heat-free trick instead: "Loosely part towel-dried hair on the opposite side of your natural part; secure it with a clip. Once dry, remove the clip, flip back to your natural part, and massage the roots to get a lot more volume," says Brager.
Your Air-Dry Arsenal
Curly
"The prep work you put into your curls will enhance overall results once hair dries," says Redway. Look for sulfate-free, hydrating shampoo and conditioner formulas that will protect and pamper. To add definition, keep a curl cream handy. "Massage it into your curls before letting them air-dry. Wrap curls around your fingers to help the curl pattern form," advises Redway.
To speed up dry time after product application, use a microfiber towel (an old cotton T-shirt works too) and scrunch up to your scalp. Not only does this clump curls together, but it also pulls out excess water without creating fuzziness.
Your Air-Dry Arsenal
Coily
The key to defined, gorgeous coils is moisture, moisture, moisture. Properly hydrated hair begins on wash day: After coating your curls in conditioner, detangle them with your fingers before rinsing. On days that you don't have time for twisting or braiding, section hair off (this ensures each strand gets a drink) and begin applying your favorite curl cream or leave-in conditioner—now is not the time to be stingy— then let air-dry. If some areas look flat, wrap strands around your finger to enhance their shape. For an easy way to add some extra oomph, Redway suggests using pin-curl clips at the roots to increase volume while your hair dries. "Once dry, gently spread the curl open with your fingers to encourage volume and bounce," recommends Brager. Pro tip: Fill up a spray bottle with water and mist sections as you go. Wet hair absorbs product much quicker than dry.
Your Air-Dry Arsenal
This article originally appeared in the July/August 2021 issue of Health Magazine. Click here to subscribe today!
To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter