This look is all that and a bag of chips.

A Celebrity Stylist Shows You How to Recreate This ’90s Inspired Hairstyle Worn by Top Supermodels

As far as beauty trends go, the '90s are back in full swing—and this flirty, half-up half-down flip hairstyle sported by top supermodels and celebs like Kim Kardashian is the perfect example. If you need inspiration for your next Halloween look or even a cute look for a Zoom date, celebrity stylist Laura Polko (she's worked with Chrissy Teigen and the Hadid sisters) has you covered with this simple tutorial.

Here's what you'll need to recreate the look, ideal for medium-length hair:

Why a flat iron rather than a curling iron? "It's so much easier to use a flat iron," Polko tells Health. "Some people prefer to use a curling iron, and you can certainly use that, but be super aware that you don't want to get clamp marks."

With Polko's signature flip of her wrist, she creates a lovely, flirty flip that would make your favorite '90s movie heroine jealous. Watch the full video above for enviable hair this Halloween and beyond.