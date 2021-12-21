The Top 10 Hair Trends for 2022, According to Expert Stylists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

What better way to kick off the new year than with a new look? Whether you're looking for copper-toned tresses or intricately styled cornrows, there's a hairdo on this list for you.

A new year is upon us, and with it comes another opportunity to reinvent your tresses. Even if you aren't craving a complete makeover, minor tweaks and changes are a simple way to refresh your current 'do. According to the expert salon stylists we spoke to, these 10 haircuts and colors will be the biggest hair trends of 2022.

1. Extended ombre meets the '90s

This 1990s-esque look adopted by Jennifer Lopez combines the best of both worlds: a rich brunette plus lightened tips and face-framing pieces for a bit of brightness.

"This is a detail and style that I feel became more popular with the '90s grunge fad, which is staying strong in 2022," Jennifer Novak, a stylist with 20 years of experience and owner of Suite 115 Salon in Bloomingdale, llinois, tells Health.

While anyone can rock this color combo, it looks particularly good on those with wavy hair. That's because natural texture heightens the already grungey 90s aesthetic, Novack says. It's also easy to maintain and grow out, making it ideal for people who want to try something new without the long-term commitment.

2. Lived-in bronde

This look—also known as expensive brunette—seems simple, but it actually requires a lot of detail. "It's ironic because this look piques interest with its effortless vibe," Novak says. This means it could rack up a hefty price tag, so you may want skip if you're on a budget.

If you do decide to go with these highlights, make sure you give your hair a little extra love with a hydrating mask or bonding treatment. That's because bleach can damage and dry out your strands, leading to breakage. We recommend using the Living Proof Hair Mask weekly.

3. Box braids

Box braids were big in 2021, and you can expect their popularity to continue well into 2022, Erinn Courtney, a celebrity hairstylist with StyleSeat—an online platform that connects clients to beauty professionals—tells Health.

"The silhouette is beautiful and super low maintenance," Courtney says, pointing out that box braids work best for curly hair types in the 3B-4C range. It's also a protective style, meaning it will keep curls safe from harsh weather conditions that would otherwise cause breakage.

4. Golden girl copper

The start of the new year is a perfect time to experiment, and what better way to take a style leap of faith than dying your hair a sultry copper hue?

We understand the hesitation to go red, though, since so many people don't think reddish tones are flattering. "So many guests say certain colors don't look good on them, but I beg to differ," Novak says. "True colorists know how to make each hue fit for each client. Copper is a very difficult color to perfect, however, it can be done." If you decide to hop on the copper craze, go to a stylist you trust.

5. Intricate cornrows

This experimental twist on traditional cornrows comes in a variety of designs, from swirls to hearts to dollar signs. "All hair types can achieve this look, but I will say that people with fine or thinning edges will want to avoid it, as the hairstyle might pull and exacerbate the issue," Courtney advises.

The key to keeping these cornrows fresh and sleek is to use an edge control product, like Shine n Jam's Magic Fingers for Braiders. It will help smooth and slick pesky flyaways at the hairline.

6. Detailed and deep brunettes

In 2022, expect to see rich, dark hues with more depth thanks to subtly placed highlights or barely-there balayage, according to Novak. "This is something I feel was born from [people] wanting a darker shade, but not a monotone look," she says. "Leaving bits of color and dimension makes it look richer."

The best part about this color: you only need to see your colorist one or two times a year. In between, you can maintain the look at home with a two- to three-month gloss, such as dpHUE's Gloss+ Deep Conditioner, which will keep your mane lux and shiny.

7. Soft all-over blonde

This color is a contrast to the more natural lived-in bronde, and it's a fun hue for blondes to experiment with. The all-over color can range from rose gold to a soft yellow.

"I expect to see blondes looking for something in between the copper and silver trend, like a beautiful beige-y champagne blonde," Novak says, pointing out that this look doesn't require as much maintenance as the silvery blonde hues dominant in 2021.

To keep hair soft and whimsical, use a lightweight oil after washing, such as Bumble and Bumble's Invisible Hair Mask.

8. Faux locs

Regular locs form when hair tangles and coils into fused units. It's a desirable look, but quite a commitment—the removal process takes days, otherwise you'll have to snip them off. Faux locs are an easy way to get the look without the hassle, Courtney says.

This hairstyle is best for 3B-4C curl types, as the locs will be too heavy for thin or fine hair, according to Courtney. For the most natural and long-lasting look, opt for locs made from real human hair. Like any protective style, you'll only want to keep them in for about six weeks, at which point you may decide you're ready for the real deal. "I've turned a lot of faux loc styles into permanent locs," Courtney says.

9. Mushroom brown

Silvery sheens have been popular among blondes throughout 2021—now, get ready for brunettes to embrace ashy shades in 2022. Novak says.

Coined mushroom brown, this color uses strategically placed highlights and lowlights to create an ashy, cool-toned hue. It's also perfect for concealing gray hairs, if that's your MO.

If this is your first time dying your hair, switch to a color-safe shampoo. Novak recommends using the Redken Hair Cleansing Cream twice a month to gently remove any product buildup, which will keep your hair hue looking fresh.

10. Money piece

Popularized by TikTok, money piece highlights are all about framing and brightening your face. Similar to the extended ombre style, it's a hot look heavily inspired by the 1990s.

Not only is this style flattering, but it's also less of a time and money suck than a full set of highlights. It's perfect for people who don't like to make a fuss about their hair but still want to experiment.