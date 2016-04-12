Our pick for paler complexions: Opt for rose gold, like Make Up For Ever Artist Shadow in Creme Brulee ($21, sephora.com).

Our pick for medium complexions: A classic 14-karat gold is ideal. Try Nars Shimmer Eyeshadow in Goldfinger ($25, narscosmetics.com).

Our pick for darker complexions: Burnished gold is flattering on darker skin tones. Try Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Sideline ($19, sephora.com).

Gold shadow outside of the holiday-party season? Actually, yes. Not only is the shade hot for spring, it's also an easy way to hide unsightly discoloration on your lids. "The yellow base counteracts redness, while the shimmery finish brightens the entire eye area," says Jenny Patinkin, a makeup artist in Chicago.

Get the look: Placement is key. "Apply from lash line to just below the crease," says Patinkin, as "shimmer in the crease can eliminate the natural depth, making eyes look puffy."