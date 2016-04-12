In a beauty rut? The good news is that this season's hottest new makeup trends will make you look fresher and younger than ever. Here, six new beauty looks to try this spring, plus three trends to avoid (they'll actually make you look older).
Gilded lids
Our pick for paler complexions: Opt for rose gold, like Make Up For Ever Artist Shadow in Creme Brulee ($21, sephora.com).
Our pick for medium complexions: A classic 14-karat gold is ideal. Try Nars Shimmer Eyeshadow in Goldfinger ($25, narscosmetics.com).
Our pick for darker complexions: Burnished gold is flattering on darker skin tones. Try Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Sideline ($19, sephora.com).
Gold shadow outside of the holiday-party season? Actually, yes. Not only is the shade hot for spring, it's also an easy way to hide unsightly discoloration on your lids. "The yellow base counteracts redness, while the shimmery finish brightens the entire eye area," says Jenny Patinkin, a makeup artist in Chicago.
Get the look: Placement is key. "Apply from lash line to just below the crease," says Patinkin, as "shimmer in the crease can eliminate the natural depth, making eyes look puffy."
Just bitten lips
Our pick: Burt's Bees Lipstick in Tulip Tide, Blush Basin, or Sunset Cruise ($9 each, amazon.com). Conveniently, these amped-up neutrals complement all skin tones.
No shocking orange or electric violet here! This season's must-have lip colors are meant to subtly enhance what you've already got. "They're more saturated versions of your natural lip color—think warm pinks and rose tones," explains Troy Surratt, a New York City makeup artist and founder of Surratt Beauty. Also nice: This flattering palette makes lips look supremely fuller than dark shades or muted nudes, says Rachel Goodwin, a Los Angeles celebrity makeup artist for Chanel.
How to get the look: Pick a lipstick that matches the color of the inside of your lip, advises Surratt. For added volume, start by lining lips with a flesh-toned liner, and use a creamy satin-finish formula lipstick.
Intensely glowing skin is having a major moment—and for good reason. "The reflection of light creates the illusion of a smooth, plump, more youthful complexion," says Sir John, L'Oreal Paris celebrity makeup artist. Happily, it takes only a few sweeps of highlighter to score the look. Choose a cream formula, which boosts radiance in two ways: "It delivers shimmer from the light-reflective particles and dewiness from the creamy base," notes Surratt.
How to get the look: After applying foundation, dab highlighter along the tops of cheekbones and out towards temples, then underneath your browbone in a C shape. Next, dot it down the bridge of your nose, on your Cupid's bow, and at the inner corners of your eyes. To keep the whole look seamless and free of any telltale lines, blend with a makeup sponge.
Subtle contouring
Our pick: Diorblush Sculpt ($43, sephora.com), shown here in 004 Brown Contour.
If the word contouring instantly evokes images of a Kardashian, fear not—the latest spin is (much) simpler. Rather than "sculpting" your full face, this method focuses on making just cheekbones pop.
How to get the look: Apply foundation and concealer as usual, then reach for a matte powder two shades deeper than your skin tone. Look for one with cool, taupey undertones to add depth in a low-key way, says Sir John. And beware of using bronzer—the deep tones can show up too much, ruining the effect. To apply, make a fish face so your cheeks stand out. Then, using a small blush brush, dust color below your cheekbones, starting next to your ears and stopping under the apples of your cheeks. Buff into skin, then add blush to give a fresh finish.
Make no mistake: This isn't a full-on, 1970s cat-eye. Rather, it's a subtle upward stroke that gives you an instant eye-lift, explains Surratt.
How to get the look: Holding your lid taut, trace your lash line with a creamy black liner. Stop just before you reach the end: "Your lash line curves down, so following it exactly can make eyes look droopy," cautions Surratt. Instead, keeping the lid taut (this is crucial), flick the liner ever so slightly out and up toward your temple. Extend it to just the corner of your eyelid crease. "Any further and you risk ending up more punk star than Audrey Hepburn," notes Surratt. To further boost this look, leave the bottom lash line au naturel, advises Goodwin: "You'll draw attention upward, lifting and opening the eyes."
Brushed-up brows
Our pick: Maybelline New York Brow Drama Pomade Crayon ($10, target.com)
"This is the antithesis of the overtweezed, overarched, Cruella de Vil brow," says Surratt. "It lends a youthful softness, while still defining the face." Even better? Brushing hairs upward opens the entire eye area and makes brows appear fuller.
How to get the look: Start by using a clean spoolie (a baby toothbrush does the job, too) to comb brows straight up, from base to arch. Then brush diagonally up from arch to tail. To set the shape, grab a tinted wax or pomade, both of which hold hairs in place as well as define and add color. Blondes should choose a hue that matches their roots, while brunettes and redheads should go by their lightest piece of hair, says Patinkin. Apply in short, vertical strokes to mimic the brushed-up hairs; finish by combing upward with a spoolie to soften the look.
Trends not to try
These three looks add years. Steer clear!
Graphic eyes: Artistic brushstrokes and swipes of color make for a costumey effect that's better suited to the runway than real life. Plus, the look can accentuate crepey skin on your lids and come across as sloppy, warns Patinkin.
Matte lips: If your pucker is less than plump, avoid matte finishes. They highlight irregular texture and lines on your lips and can make them appear small and dry, explains Goodwin. No, thanks.
Blue shadow: A heavy wash of blue all over the lid can easily venture into '80s territory and cause you to look dated. Instead, Patinkin suggests using taupe on the lid, blending in the periwinkle as an accent, for a more subdued, sophisticated version.