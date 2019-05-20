8 Hair Color Trends That Will Be Huge for Summer 2019

This summer, hair color inspiration is coming from nature, beautiful weather, and the season's sweet treats. Check out these stunning trends that will be turning heads at the beach, by the pool, and at backyard barbecues all June, July, and August.

Rooty Blonde

Show off your roots with this root-enhanced blonde style by Jayne Keller. The contrast of the ice blonde with the dark root is so dramatic and we love it.

Pale Peach

We love peaches for their sweet, juicy taste and rich color. This peach hairstyle by Ara Ko is edgy yet chic.

Rose Pink

DNA Lab Salon outdid themselves with this feminine look. The pink highlights truly glisten in the sunlight.

Caramel Ribbons

Caramel tones are a delicious way to freshen up dark hair. We are obsessed with @letstalkcurly’s natural locks and how her caramel highlights make her curls pop.

Tropical Brunette

Give your brunette locks a sun-kissed glow with this color trend. @Hairmeroar completely nailed this touch of sun look.

Cool Beige

Hair colorist Shannen D says this soft, cool blonde is great for a natural look that reduces golden tones.

Chocolate Mocha

These cool chocolate highlights by Diana Vivi are just want you need to add dimension to your look.

Nude Balayage

This nude look by Rob Peetoom Salon is light and airy without being too golden.

