4 Hair Color Trends That Are Going to Be Big This Fall

Consider this look the antidote to the rainbow hues of seasons past. "Neutral hair is like a great pair of jeans," says Hill. "It wears well with anything." Unlike the richness of caramel colors or the icy cast of cooler shades, a neutral dye job is nearly toneless. Warm and cool shades are balanced so they cancel each other out, creating natural-looking color that complements all complexions, she says. (Look to style icons Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne.) Be patient, as it may take a couple of processes to pull off. To keep color from falling flat, amp up shine once a week with a deep conditioner, like Phyto PhytoElixir Intense Nutrition Mask ($59; sephora.com). And if you notice unwanted tones between appointments (which you should get about every four weeks), ask your stylist for a gloss to level things out.