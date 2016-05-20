9 Hair Accessories That Keep Your Pony in Place All Workout Long

Yes, these hair ties will probably give you the dreaded ponytail crease. And yes, they might also rip out some of your hair if you take them out too quickly. But sometimes, you need a hair tie that seriously doesn't move—like when you're running a marathon, a mud race, or triathlon. In cases like those, these rubbery gel bands can't be beat. Just be sure to unwind the band around your ponytail rather than tugging it down the length of your mane.