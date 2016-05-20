9 Hair Accessories That Keep Your Pony in Place All Workout Long

The best no-crease ties, sweat-absorbing bands, and budge-proof elastics to wear to the gym.

Jordan Smith
May 20, 2016

Finding the perfect hair accessory for your workout isn’t always easy—it has to keep your hair away from your face and stay in place throughout your sweat session....oh, and it has to look cute, too. These fashionable and funcitonal accessories hold back your hair and fight sweat so you can focus on getting fit. 

1
Nike Central Training Headband

We get it: Sometimes, you just don't have time to wash your hair after you exercise—maybe you're working out at lunch and have to dash back to your desk, or maybe you're headed straight to Sunday brunch after hot yoga. The Nike Central Training Headband will help preserve your style by wicking away sweat from your hairline. Plus, you can probably even get away with leaving on the stylish patterned bands for the rest of the day. 

available at nike.com $15
2
Lululemon Fringe Fighter Headband

This headband comes in a variety of colors, and can be worn thick or thin, offering versatility depending on your needs and how you want to style your workout look. The material keeps the sweat out of your eyes and your hair out of your face during Spin or hot yoga, and the width of the band ensures it stays in place.

available at lululemon.com $18
3
Under Armour Perfect Headband

This headband features a sweat-wicking nylon and spandex blend and has silicone grippers on the inside to prevent it from slowly sliding off your head. The headband keeps hair in place, and is tight, but not too tight to the point it would give you a headache. The fun tucked detailing makes this headband stand out. 

available at underarmour.com $15
4
Goody Athletique Premium Stretch Headband

Chances are, you've owned at least one Goody product in your lifetime. In addition to basic ties, brushes, and bobby pins, the iconic hair brand also offers accessories that are perfect for your workout. The athletique headband has silicone grips to keep it in place, sweat-wicking fabric to ensure you stay cool and comfortable, and even comes in a reflective version for nighttime workouts.

 

available at target.com $6 for a 2 pack
5
Neutral Tones Hair Ties No Crease Ponytail Holders

For a classic pony that can transition from hair accessory to bracelet, try these neutral-colored hair ties. Best of all, they'll keep your pony in place without leaving a crease.

available at amazon.com $10 for 30
6
Sephora Collection Snag-Free Hair Elastics

Prefer a braid for your go-to workout hairstyle? For most women, regular ponytail holders need to be wrapped around the end so many times that it makes your hair look kind of thin. These Sephora elastics secure your style without the bulk. They stay in place as long as you need them to, and slip off without snagging your hair.  

 

available at sephora.com $4
7
Invisibobble Power Hair Tie

Yes, you'll feel like you’re wrapping a '90s phone cord around your hair. But these stretchy hair ties promise no tangles, no headaches, and no creases. They hold your hair in place without the tightness of a typical elastic, and spread out the pressure that an elastic puts on hair, alleviating crease risk. A gentle tug pulls the tie off your hair, without taking any strands with it. 

available at nordstrom.com $9
8
Milk and Sass Sugar Twists

Here's another twist-style hair tie. Sugar Twists stay put through a workout, and promise no tangles and no annoying ponytail creases.

available at amazon.com $8
9
Scunci No-Slip Grip hair ties

Yes, these hair ties will probably give you the dreaded ponytail crease. And yes, they might also rip out some of your hair if you take them out too quickly. But sometimes, you need a hair tie that seriously doesn't move—like when you're running a marathon, a mud race, or triathlon. In cases like those, these rubbery gel bands can't be beat. Just be sure to unwind the band around your ponytail rather than tugging it down the length of your mane.

available at amazon.com $6
