Gwyneth Paltrow's Beauty Line Is Here

Thank Goop, everyone, the day you've been waiting for has finally arrived. Gwyneth Paltrow's makeup line with Juice Beauty is here, and it's ready to be rubbed all over your face in what will doubtless be a spiritual and deeply cleansing experience.

In all seriousness, we've been excited for Gwyneth's high performance line for a while now, which, by the way, is paraben, silicone, talc, petroleum, gluten, artificial dye, and artificial fragrance free. Instead, it's made with concentrated plant-derived Phyto-Pigments, fruit stem cellular skincare technology, cold-pressed organic oils, and botanical juices, waxes and powders. You know, the usual (not).

Shop the line in all its glory here, and be sure to tell us what you think.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.