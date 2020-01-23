With so many different eyelash growth serums out there, it’s hard to know which ones really work (and which ones you’re just paying too much money for). So it really helps to see a lash serum success story—like the one recently shared by a woman in the private Facebook group Glowing Up who is more than thrilled with her longer, bolder lashes.

Christina Robin, 30, from Birmingham, Alabama, started using GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum ($65; amazon.com) in August 2019. She already had long lashes, but they were pale blonde and thin, and she wanted to enhance their appearance. After a little bit of research, she settled on GrandeLash, which she began applying nightly. It didn’t take long for the effects to kick in.

“I noticed new hair growth, especially at the outer corners within a month,” Robin tells Health. “After a couple of months, my lashes were much thicker and slightly darker, and after three months, they were so long.” In five months, her lashes doubled in length, she adds.

Image zoom Courtesy of Christina Robin

Robin is not the only user with a story like this. A quick search on Amazon reveals that GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum has over 1,400 five star reviews, along with plenty of pictures illustrating its effectiveness.

“I started seeing results after two or three weeks but now, after consistently using it daily for three months I have eyelashes that look false (or like extensions!),” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “My eyelashes used to be short, sparse and I was missing lashes on each corner of the eye. Not only did it make them thicker, it made them grow back in the corners and they are SO long my son told me today I may have to cut them at some point because they are almost touching my eyebrows.”

