6 Gold-Infused Beauty Products for Glowy Skin and Shiny Hair

Gold-infused hair- and skin-care products are the latest in anti-aging. See all the ways this precious metal will rock your world.
Do your favorite beauty products meet the gold standard? If not, it might be time to incorporate this precious metal to your collection—believe it or not, gold packs some pretty powerful anti-aging benefits. Plus, who can say no to brighter skin and shiner hair? From eye serums to face masks to salt sprays, these are our favorite gold-infused products on the market right now. This stuff really is as good as gold!
1
Restorsea 24kt Liquid Gold Face Oil
Infused with gold flakes, this smooth-as-silk sebum-controlling oil makes your complexion more radiant with daily use.
2
Captain Blankenship Golden Waves Sea Salt Shimmer Spray
Some salt sprays can be drying, but this one nourishes with aloe vera and essential oils. It also adds shine, thanks to golden mica.
3
Tatcha Balanced Pore Perfecting Water Gel Moisturizer
Minimize the appearance of large pores with this hydrating gel, which helps unclog and tighten them. The gold dust left behind creates a subtle lit-from-within glow.
4
Oribe Gold Envy Luminous Face Mask
It’s a one-two punch against aging! This exfoliating and moisturizing mask taps peptides to deliver gold particles, transforming your face from dull to luminous.
5
Chantecaille Nano Gold Energizing Eye Serum
Tiny particles of gold penetrate deep into skin to help stimulate collagen. The rollerball applicator reduces inflammation around eyes.
6
Masque Bar Hydro Gel Dark Spot Eye Patch
Wake up a dark, tired-looking undereye area with these single-use patches. They’re powered by a unique combo of gold and snail extract to brighten and de-puff.