Glitter Eyeshadow Is the Fun and Flirty Trend You’ll Want to Try

Unlike what you might have heard, glitter does not have an age limit. You can sport sparkly lids by watching this easy-to-follow video on how to apply glitter eyeshadow. This subtle, fun, and flirty style is sure to turn heads—and it takes just a few simple steps to complete it.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration for an upcoming costume party or just need an update on your going-out style, this glittery eyeshadow look is perfect for nearly any occasion. If you want to sparkle at your next event, tune in to this video, or see below for a step-by-step breakdown. Grab an eyeshadow color of your choice (we like the Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat palette, $29 on sephora.com), black eyeliner (such as Sephora Retractable Waterproof Liner, $12 on sephora.com), lip gloss (such as Neutrogena Moonshine Lip Soother Gloss, $7 on amazon.com), glitter and tan eyeshadow, and you’ll be ready to go.

Watch THE VIDEO: This Bold Makeup Look is Perfect for a Night Out

Apply brown eyeshadow to your eyelids. Blend in the eyeshadow. Add more eyeshadow to your lash line. Apply black eyeliner. Blend in your eyeshadow again. Apply lip gloss to create a wing look. Add eye glitter over the line of lip gloss. Retrace your eyeliner. Keep laying eyeshadow until you achieve the look you want. Apply a tan-colored eyeshadow to your brow bone.

If you have this down, all you need is an outfit and hairstyle, and you’ll shine wherever the night takes you.