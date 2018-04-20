This My Little Pony-Inspired Glitter Face Mask Is Everything Your Inner Tween Could Ask For

There are tons of masks out there, and sometimes all the options can be overwhelming. Do you need one that's going to hydrate, anti-age, or detox? Throw multi-masking into the mix (that's when you apply different formulas to different parts of your face) and you have a whole other set of choices to make. But whether you're masking for self-care, relaxation, or just to snap a good selfie, this is the mask for you.

Glamglow just launched a collaboration of glitter masks with My Little Pony, and your tween self is going to scream when you see them. We tried the My Little Pony #Glittermask Gravitymud Firming Treatment in Pink ($59; sephora.com) and our tester loved it. From the utter amusement upon opening the jar to slathering on a generous layer with the convenient little silicone spatula it comes with, the entire process was enjoyable with incredible results.

As you apply, be sure to connect all areas of the face (such as the bridge of your nose and along the sides of your face next to the end of your brows) so that when it's time to peel the mask off, you can do so effortlessly and in one piece. The drying took about ten to fifteen minutes—it depends on how much you slather on—but you can feel it working. It won't get tight like some masks do, and once it dries, you can peel it off. Just be sure to avoid your hairline, because that area can hurt slightly when you remove it.

The formula of the mask is the same as the brand's OG Gravitymud mask with licorice and marshmallow leaf to help firm skin and show off the contours of the face. After using, our tester said her skin felt smoother and lifted, and that she would definitely use it again.