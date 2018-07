Gisele Bündchen's Daily Makeup Routine Is Surprisingly Simple

Even though Gisele Bündchen retired from modeling last year, we probably won't stop obsessing with her any time soon. The 35-year-old supermodel (because she still is) and face of Chanel detailed her makeup routine in the first episode of the brand's new video series, Beauty Talks.

'I've always felt better with less makeup, I just feel more like myself," Bündchen says in the clip.

She always starts off by spritzing hydrating spray on her face followed by some serum to make sure her skin is well moisturized. Bündchen says she loves Chanel's Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation ("It's very thin.") and she only puts it around the corners of her eyes and mouth.

For that subtle sun-kissed look that the supermodel is famous for, she uses the Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick ($45;Â nordstrom.com) in bronze and peachy pink.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.