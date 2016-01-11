Get Rooney Mara's Bold Golden Globes Braid in 5 Easy Steps

If you're like us, you probablyÂ thoughtÂ braided ponytails wereÂ only reserved for little girls. But Rooney Mara proved us wrong last night when she walked the red carpet for the Golden Globes sporting a bad-ass braid that was anything but juvenile.

The best part: It's one of those hair styles that's chic enough to wear for a night out but casual enough that you could also wear it to the gym. Here's a step-by-step tutorial for achieving the look at home so you can rock it anytime.

Step 1

Start by spritzing hair with a spray gel like Herbal Essences Set Me Up Spray Gel ($3; jet.com) from roots to the middle of strands toÂ keep themÂ sleek and smooth.

Step 2

Divide hair into two sections from ear to ear. Secure the top half with an elastic like Goody Ouchless Mini Elastics ($5; walmart.com)Â tightly at the crown thenÂ secure the other half with an elastic into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck.

Step 3

Sprinkle in a texture powder like Bumble and Bumble prÃªt-Ã -powder ($12; sephora.com) to the length of your ponytails for added grip that will bulk up your braids.

Step 4

Begin braiding the top ponytail, continuing it into the bottom ponytail until you reach the end. Secure with an elastic.

Step 5

Gently tug on each side of the braid from top to bottom to add texture and width. The messier the better!