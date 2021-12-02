Garnier's Vitamin C Micellar Water Is Drew Barrymore's Secret to Simple Skincare
If you wear makeup, have acne, or simply love minimalist skincare, micellar water may already be a staple in your routine. Brought to the American beauty market from France (where it's considered a skincare must-have), this common cleanser lifts impurities like dirt, oil, makeup, and sunscreen from pores, cleansing your skin without overly drying it.
For Drew Barrymore, actress and founder of clean cosmetic line Flower Beauty, micellar water is the ultimate method of removing makeup. Over Instagram, Barrymore took followers into her bathroom to demonstrate how her latest find from Garnier "takes makeup right off" (adding, it's "the coolest thing you've ever seen"). What the star didn't mention is that this micellar water has some serious anti-aging benefits.
To buy: Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water With Vitamin C, $7; amazon.com
As the name suggests, the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water With Vitamin C not only contains purifying micellar, but is also full of vitamin C, which is believed to brighten skin, promote collagen production, and diminish the appearance of fine lines and sun damage. And best of all, more than 3,000 shoppers have given this cleansing formula a perfect rating.
"It's single-handedly one of the best makeup removers I've ever used," wrote one customer. "I have noticed an overall brighter/clearer complexion and a reduction in my under-eye wrinkles…Also, it gives a nice glow, leaving my face clean and refreshed."
"If you do the full glam with makeup, this stuff is way better than your ordinary makeup wipe," added another. "It gets a whole lot off quickly and your face feels sooo soft and looks rejuvenated right after! Seriously, for the price and amount, this is a need for a makeup-lover on a budget."
With so many products for your skin, cutting down to the necessities can be difficult, but multifunctional formulas like this are here to help. You can shop this celeb-loved cleanser on Amazon for just $7 now.
