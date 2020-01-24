The world might have embraced minimalism, but hair care is one area where paring down your products can feel impossible. Every hairstyle seems to require a different tool—a flat iron for sleek straight strands, a wand for bouncy curls, a deep waver for mermaid waves. Even a blowout requires two items: a hair dryer and a brush. But that’s all about to change.

Amazon shoppers have discovered a single hair styling tool that can straighten, curl, or even wave your hair in the Furiden 2-in-1 Hair Straightener ($65; amazon.com). The hybrid styler combines the curved edges and rounded barrels of a wand with the sleek hot plates of a flat iron for a unique tool that lets you tackle a wide range of hairdos.

Naturally, the different styles require a slightly different approach. The straightening function works similarly to a standard clamp system and requires just a single pass to smooth your strands. You’ll have to learn a slightly new technique to conquer the curling feature, but one Amazon reviewer revealed “the learning curve was not as difficult” as you might imagine and mostly required experimenting with new angles.

Regardless of your preferred style, you’ll appreciate the tool’s range of heat settings, which start at just 250 degrees Fahrenheit (ideal for thin, fine, or bleached hair) and go up to 450 degrees (best for thick, curly, or wavy hair). It heats up in just 15 seconds thanks to its energy-efficient tourmaline ceramic heaters, so you can spend less time waiting around for it to reach your ideal temperature and more time perfecting (and showing off) your look.

Unlike cheaper straighteners, which often have fixed plates, this dual-voltage styler uses two floating plates that adjust to your hair’s thickness to prevent snagging or painful tugging. As if that wasn’t enough, they’re also coated in a high-spec gloss to ensure a consistently easy glide that results in an effortless shine.

If you’re prone to hair mishaps (like accidental burns) or simply consider yourself clumsy, you’ll also love the tool’s built-in safety features. An automatic sleep mode turns it off after 60 minutes without usage, while a 360-degree swivel cord lets the styler adapt to your movement instead of the other way around. Plus, the box includes a heat-resistant glove, a flat iron bag, and salon clips, so it has everything you need to start experimenting right away.

Naturally, people are obsessed with the multipurpose product. It’s already racked up over 1,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers who call it “some of the best money I’ve spent” and “the best flatiron or curler” they’ve ever owned. Buyers were also in consensus that it was actually very easy to use and even dared to call it their “new favorite.”

“I love this straightener/curling miracle tool,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s made doing either to my hair, straightening or curling, pretty much effortless. The floating plates prevent my hair from tangling and also help to make sure those weird little spots that are hard to reach look as good as the rest of it. I had more expensive straighteners that didn’t curl like this one does. I’d recommend this to anyone!”

Instead of hoarding hot tools you rarely use, upgrade your routine with this two-in-one styler for just $65.

