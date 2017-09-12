4 Safe Ways to Get Fuller-Looking Lips

Full lips are sexy, but getting them to look plump permanently can come with some not-so-desirable side effects. Injections can hurt, and some lip-plumping products may spark uncomfortable allergic reactions, like itching or redness. Luckily you don’t have to come in contact with a needle, or subject yourself to a scratchy mouth in order to get fuller-looking lips. Instead, just use our smart makeup strategies to enhance the appearance of your lips naturally.

Want to learn how? In this video, we’ll show you four different ways to make your lips look larger without actually changing their size. You can choose whether you want to use highlighter, lip pencil, gloss, or double shading. Each technique will help boost your lips’ hue and contour so they appear plumper in a snap.

If you’re anything like us, you’re all about natural beauty and smart shortcuts. Applying the right products to the right areas can make your lips look fuller— without causing pain or puffiness. Get ready to pucker up!

1. Highlight: Use a shimmery highlighter to line the Cupid’s bow and three quarters of the upper lip. This will accentuate the upper lip. Next, fill in the lips with a matte lipstick. Voila!

2. Line: Using a lip pencil, overline the upper and bottom lips. Use the pencil to fill in the lips completely, then cover them with a matte liquid lipstick.

3. Gloss: Add lip gloss just to the center of the lips for more fullness.

4. Shade: Try applying two different lip shades. First apply a dark lip shade to the top and bottom lips, then take a lighter shade and apply it just to the center of both lips to highlight the middle of the mouth, making it appear rounder and plumper.