The $20 Anti-Aging Product Amazon Reviewers Swear By

It's normal for frown lines to get deeper and more prominent as you age. Whether they pop up between your eyebrows, above your forehead, or around your eyes, these lines are usually a combined result of genetics, loss of collagen, and repeated facial expressions, New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, told Health in a previous interview.

Of course, injectable fillers at your doctor's office can provide instant results, and topical creams can gradually soften the appearance of wrinkles over time. (We're partial to retinol serums such as Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Serum and Roc Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream.) But a simple, non-invasive tool could make a big difference, too—and it has the stamp of approval from thousands of online reviewers.

Presenting: Frownies.

To buy: $20-$22; amazon.com, anthropologie.com, dermstore.com, and walgreens.com

These vegetable-based adhesive patches are designed to be placed on top of your forehead where you have frown lines, gently pulling skin taut. With continued use, they help train your facial muscles not to make expressions that were contributing to fine lines, gradually softening their appearance.

"I'm 52 with fair skin and a serious-looking forehead... Oh, how I wish I had started using these ten years ago!" writes one reviewer. "After using them 3-4 times a week for a month, my frown line is about 75% gone."

Another reviewer raves about their fast results. "After only three nights of wearing the Frownies patch, the lines are smoothed, and only visible with the right lighting," she says. "HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE?"

Also good: Both fine lines and deeper wrinkles can benefit from the patches, reviewers say. "I am 30 and had pretty deep frown lines," writes yet another. "I started wearing these overnight between my eyes, and poof they are gone in the morning. I guess I was frowning in my sleep without knowing it? Whatever the reason, it looks like I got Botox."

Even better, this is one anti-aging solution that's seriously affordable. A $20 box of the original Frownies Forehead & Between Eyes patches contains 144 patches that are recommended to be worn for at least three hours at a time, so one box could last you for a few months if you wear them nightly.

Have lines in a different area of your face? The brand also sells patches for the corners of your eyes and mouth and specifically for lip lines.

