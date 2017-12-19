These Tiny, Tissue-Like Sheets Instantly Take the Frizz Out of Your Hair

Frizz can happen to anyone, but those of us wavy, curly hair textures are especially prone (lucky us). Hair that's even the slightest bit damaged tends to become frizzy, too. The reason: When the cuticle is compromised, it sucks in extra moisture from the environment, resulting in difficult-to-tame strands.

Because I heat style my hair regularly, I'm often a victim of frizz and am constantly trying to tame my frizzy flyaways. But doing so just got a lot easier, thanks to OUAI's new Anti-Frizz Sheets ($18; sephora.com).

Ouai Anti-Frizz Sheets

To buy: $18; sephora.com

Developed by celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin (of Kardashian-Jenner fame), these new sheets are a total game-changer and have saved my life (well, they've at least helped me preserve the pride I have in my hair). Whenever I have a big presentation or work event that calls for every strand to be in place, I reach for these babies, which are made of hemp paper and laced with coconut oil and shea butter.

To use, I simply unwrap one and swipe it from roots to ends to tamp down poufiness and smooth flyaways. The result: sleek, shiny hair that rivals the shampoo ads you see on TV. Cue me swinging my strands back and forth because they're that good. As a bonus, they conveniently come wrapped in individual packets so I can store a few in my purse and gym bag, or take them with me when I travel. Frizz and static don't stand a chance.