8 Cult French Beauty Products You Can Buy on Amazon

Master that French je ne sais quoi with beauty products that beautifully remove makeup, moisturize skin, and more.
French women are famous for their effortlessly chic style, but their skincare routines are also worth emulating. As Mathilde Thomas, co-founder of the skin-care line Caudalie, previously told Health, French women have mastered the no-makeup-makeup look by focusing on the health of their skin. Many tried-and-true French beauty brands contain powerful ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, lavender, and shea butter to soothe and moisturize. And while a trip to a drugstore in France is (sadly) not an option for most of us, Amazon sells a variety of beloved French beauty brands—so you can get your hands on some of the country's best beauty exports without leaving the U.S. C’est magnifique!
Here, eight French beauty products with stellar Amazon reviews that are worth trying out.
1
NUXE Rêve de Miel Face Cleansing and Make-Up Removing Gel
The details: A cleansing gel for dry, sensitive skin that simultaneously removes makeup and soothes.
5-star review percentage: 78%
What the reviews say:
"Excellent face wash. Smooth and smells divine. I look forward to washing my face every night whereas before it was such a chore. Doesn't dry out my sensitive skin at all. Removes light makeup, but will not remove waterproof mascara. Highly recommend if you are looking for a sensitive soap free face wash." —C.L.
"Very gentle on your skin and I really think it is helping with my (super) acne prone skin. Love the light honey smell." —Anonymous
"Love this Cleanser! I have aging combination sensitive skin. This removes makeup easily and leaves skin feeling great!" —Judith Eberhart
2
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
The details: A micellar water that gently cleanses skin and removes makeup—even stubborn waterproof formulas.
5-star review percentage: 77%
What the reviews say:
"Only thing I use to remove eye makeup. This is the most gentle formula, no other waters compare. It does not sting your eyes or burn and it removes all eye makeup. One bottle will last me months and months. This is a holy grail, must have product." —Aly
"I use this every night. I love how it removes all traces of any kind of makeup." —Sheryl Kennedy
"Wonderfully gentle for makeup removal." —Leah Thomas
3
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Multi-Purpose Balm Cream for Dry Skin
The details: Soothe chapped lips and dry skin on your body and face with this ultra-hydrating, multi-purpose balm cream.
5-star review percentage: 74%
What the reviews say:
"This has been helping a TON with my rosacea and acne. I think it must have something to do with the fact that there's something antibacterial in it. My skin is responding wonderfully to it. I only use it at night and I wake up with better looking skin than went I went to sleep." —Thugpuppy
"Great product for my sensitive skin. This product helps to hydrate and stop the flaking when nothing else works." —Deledim
"This is a Godsend for dry skin. I will buy this for the rest of my life. This stuff is great." —Renee E. Yarbough-Williams
4
L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
The details: Shea butter, honey, almond extract, and coconut oil work together to create an ultra-hydrating daily hand cream.
5-star review percentage: 76%
What the reviews say:
"This is my favorite hand cream. Really moisturizing, compact, and has a wonderful scent. I've been using it for years and haven't found one that I like better. Must have for my purse." —Justine
"I love this hand cream. The shea butter makes it creamy and it lasts long." —Natalie Duany
"Not greasy at all. This hand lotion also has great moisture. More importantly, it smells good. Really like it!" —Anonymous
5
Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rich Cream 48 Hour Facial Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid for Dry Skin
The details: An oil-free face cream that hydrates and soothes skin with hyaluronic acid.
5-star review percentage: 71%
What the reviews say:
"For years I have battled extremely dry, allergy induced red puffy under eyes. Other products would sting and burn and make matters worse. I tried the tiny bit of this cream under my eyes and was immediately amazed. Day 4 and my under-eye area looks better than it has in YEARS! I am so happy I found this product." —Kim C.
"I have tried everything for my dry face, this stuff works great." —Bridget Kostelny
"Incredible moisturizer you feel it the instant you set on your face. I am over 50 and easily get dry skin specially around nose. This makes your face moisturized all day." —Ana
6
Klorane Shampoo with Mango Butter
The details: A mango butter-infused shampoo that cleanses and moisturizes even the driest strands.
5-star review percentage: 61%
What the reviews say:
"Just used on my curly but fine hair. Yes the smell is amazing. I love that it's sulfate free. I still got a nice lather and my hair was noticeably softer after the shampoo!! Conditioner is amazing as well. Placing another order already." —Anonymous
"It makes my hair soft and I do not have to use much for each wash. Very gentle on my scalp." —Above the 45th
"I received a trial size and had to order the large size, this does exactly what it says 'VOLUME.' It also smells great it is a little pricey but you don't need that much product to lather so its worth it. They have other scents and products for hair under there site for what ever problem your hair is having." —cadiluv14
7
evian Facial Spray Mineral Water Facial Spray
The details: A tried-and-true mineral water mist that's perfect for refreshing makeup or giving clean skin a quick burst of hydration.
5-star review percentage: 75%
What the reviews say:
"I used this stuff for the first time last night after my work out and wow! It was so refreshing and made me feel so nice. I really can't explain it. I did use a Clean & Clear cleansing wipe beforehand to clean off the sweat, but then I used this spray and it was just so NICE! I've added it to my subscribe & save." —brook
"Totally frivolous but amazing for airplane travel, especially long flights!" —Anonymous
"My mom introduced me to this stuff when she got two travel sizes and I fell in love. I used it every day until it ran out and it helped me wake up in the morning and I've noticed a significant improvement in my skin as if I'm glowing. This seems to really nourish your face! I highly recommend." —Emily
8
Embryolisse Concentrated Lait Cream
The details: A multipurpose hydrating cream that can be used as an after-shave treatment, moisturizer, makeup remover, and cleanser.
5-star percentage: 78%
What the reviews say:
"This has become my must have moisturizer. I have combo/oily skin and this product gives me a beautiful dewy, not oily look and doesn't bother my sensitive skin or cause breakouts. I never leave home without it!" —V. Jones
"This is my holy grail moisturizer. I have dry skin and this moisturizes and nourishes my skin without the heaviness or tackiness of other moisturizers I've tried. My skin drinks this up and it doesn't irritate my sensitive skin." —Isabella
"It smell so great! Only need a little to cover your whole face and neck. Lasts a long time. Best moisturizer I have used in ages! Not greasy and not drying." —Megan Z