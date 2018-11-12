The 6 Best Fragrance-Free Soaps for Sensitive Skin

Does your skin react to certain cleansers? Try these unscented soaps (for both your face and body) to prevent redness and irritation.

By Kathleen Felton
November 12, 2018

If, like me, you have sensitive skin, you're probably familiar with that internal struggle each time you consider investing in a new skincare product: Will it break me out or give me a rash? Or will it live up to its claims and actually transform my skin?

In my experience, cleansers are often particularly risky, and many formulas leave my skin red and inflamed instead of squeaky-clean. A likely culprit? Fragrance. "It's the number-one cause of skin sensitivity and skin allergy," says New York City dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD.

If you're sensitive to fragrance, you might notice symptoms like itching, redness, swelling, rashes, and flaking skin after applying scented products, says Kenneth Mark, MD, a dermatologist and skin cancer expert based in New York City. "A lot of people should use fragrance-free skincare," he says.

One issue with actually shopping for fragrance-free soap, though, is that it's not always obvious which formulas contain fragrance. "Some natural, botanical products also contain fragrant components that can cause skin sensitivity," explains Arash Akhavan, MD, a dermatologist at the Dermatology and Laser Group in New York.

A simple sniff test doesn't always work, either. "[Some] unscented products may have what is known as a neutralizing fragrance," says Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "These potentially can cause allergic reactions in the skin, however the neutralizing fragrance blocks the smell so your nose cannot detect that it is there."

As a result, when shopping, experts recommend looking for the words "fragrance-free" or "free of added fragrance" on the label instead of "unscented," which could still contain irritating ingredients. Below, six truly fragrance-free soaps and cleansers that your skin will thank you for.

1
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser

Drunk Elephant

I noticed an immediate improvement when I switched from a scented cleanser to Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser (the brand doesn't add fragrance or essential oils into any of their products). The formula gently cleanses skin without drying it out, thanks to ingredients like glycerin and the brand's signature virgin marula oil. Plus, I love the jelly-like consistency.

2
Free & Clear Liquid Cleanser

Amazon.com

Dr. Akhavan is a fan of this ultra-hydrating brand, and their Free & Clear Liquid Cleanser is a great basic face wash. True to name, the formula is free of pretty much anything that could irritate your skin, including fragrance, dyes, parabens, formaldehyde, sulfate, or gluten.

3
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

Amazon.com

This brand is famously gentle on skin, and their La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser is no exception. In addition to being fragrance-free, the formula has the added benefit of skin-soothing ceramides, as well as niacinamide, a known anti-ager.

4
Dove Beauty Bar for Sensitive Skin

Amazon.com

Although bar soaps get a bad rep for being overly drying, Dove Beauty Bar for Sensitive Skin is anything but. A full quarter of the formula is a moisturizing cream, so it will leave skin feeling super-hydrated and soft.

5
Mustela Stelatopia Cleansing Cream

Amazon.com

At Health, we're strong believers in adults using baby skincare products—after all, they're some of the most non-irritating formulas on the market! Case in point: Mustela Stelatopia Cleansing Cream. Technically a baby body wash, it's also gentle enough for adults with sensitive skin. (Learn why our beauty editor is obsessed with their micellar water.)

6
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser For Sensitive Skin

Amazon.com

"This line contains cleansers, moisturizers, and even shampoos that are fragrance-free," says Dr. Zeichner. Try their Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser For Sensitive Skin, which develops into a satisfying, rich lather but won't leave skin feeling dried out when you rinse it off.

