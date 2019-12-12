When Chrissy Teigen partnered with Swedish skincare brand Foreo for the launch of its newest facial cleansing brush, the Luna 3 ($199; foreo.com), she claimed the high-tech device kept her skin feeling fresh and gave her a healthy glow. Naturally, we were super curious about the latest beauty recommendation to come from the relatable celeb.

A little research on the handheld silicone facial brush reveals that it deeply cleanses pores through a combination of hypoallergenic bristles and up to 8,000 T-sonic pulsations per minute. Available in designs for three different skin types—normal, combination, and sensitive—the Luna 3 is gentle enough for daily use but still tackles any last traces of oil, dirt, makeup residue, or sweat, leaving skin feeling fresh and clean.

Beyond the cleansing benefits, the Foreo can also be used as a non-invasive anti-aging treatment. When connected to an app on your phone via Bluetooth, it’s possible to select between four different face and neck massages developed to firm and tighten the skin. Plus, the regular exfoliation achieved by the silicone brush allows your skincare products to better penetrate the epidermis to reach deeper into the skin (and become more effective!!!).

With a long list of supposed benefits, we decided it was officially time to give Chrissy Teigen’s skincare hack a try. To test out the Luna 3, two other women and I (each of us with a different skin type) incorporated the facial brush into our routines for a week. Read on to hear about our experiences—and if the devices helped us achieve a Chrissy Teigen-like glow.

Luna 3 for Normal Skin

“My nighttime skincare routine can be pretty lengthy, especially if I’m removing a full face of makeup. I thought the exfoliating side of the Luna 3 did a great job speeding up my cleansing process. I often worry that if I over exfoliate my skin will get too dry, but the bristles on my Luna 3 are so soft and gentle that I could use it every night without an issue.

My favorite feature, though, was the face massager because it made my jaw line look like I got an instant face lift. I’ve had microcurrent facials before and love them, but I’m not crazy about how much they typically cost; the Luna 3 gave very similar results. I will definitely continue to use the face massager—especially in the morning because I loved the way it perked my skin up.”—Allison Widmer, Meredith Affiliate Marketing Manager

Luna 3 for Combination Skin

“Experiments in my skincare routine typically go poorly. I start by using my new product too aggressively to account for the oily mess along my T-zone, but then end up terrorizing the sensitive patches on my skin. Naturally, I end up abandoning my new routine pretty quickly.

But not this time. With the Luna 3 for Combination Skin, it was possible to tackle the oilier parts of my face with the thicker bristles, while treating the rest of my skin with the smaller, softer touchpoints. I also personalized the intensity of my routine—you pick from a scale of 1 to 16—to stay in the median range. The result was skin that felt unbelievably clean. Dare I say, squeaky clean?

In a weird turn of events, my skin started breaking out more in the first couple of days of use. Granted, my period was wrapping up and stress levels were high. But like a rainbow after the storm, my blackheads started to diminish and my non-aggravated pores actually looked smaller. I like to think the breakouts were just a result of trapped sebum finally escaping my clogged pores.

While I did test out a few firming massages, I wasn’t nearly as devoted to contouring my cheeks as I was cleaning out my pores. It definitely felt great—especially when applying my favorite beauty products—but I didn't see any results in such a short trial period. Luckily, the lifetime build means I have plenty of time to see a progression." —Braelyn Wood, Meredith Ecommerce Health & Wellness Writer

Luna 3 for Sensitive Skin

“As someone with sensitive and acne-prone skin, I’m always wary of trying new skincare tools in fear of causing even more irritation on my skin. I’d heard great things about Foreo, but didn’t think my skin could handle it—until I found out the brand had designed a gentler brush specifically for sensitive skin.

The first time I used the Luna 3 for Sensitive Skin, I was happy about two things. First, the silicone bristles and vibrations were gentle enough that it didn’t aggravate my skin (which already had a couple breakouts and dry patches—the joy!), and second, it was the first time in a while that my skin actually felt squeaky-clean after washing my face. My face also seemed brighter and more awake, with less fine lines visible immediately after use—presumably thanks to the pulsations.

Admittedly, it took awhile for me to get used to only controlling the device through the Bluetooth-connected app. I’d personally prefer to be able to adjust settings on the Luna 3 without having my phone next to the bathroom sink (and getting all wet), but I do appreciate how high-tech the Foreo system is designed to be. And while I didn’t notice an immediate difference in my skin’s texture, it’s safe to assume that (like with any good skincare product) it takes consistent use and patience to see a real change in your skin after starting a new regimen.” —Chelsey Hamilton, Meredith Ecommerce Editor

