If you’re anything like us, then your morning routine consists of sipping coffee while scrolling through the news—and by news, we mean Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram. Well, you might have noticed that our favorite down-to-earth celebrity mom posted a video of herself cloaked in a fluffy white bathrobe, rubbing a purple egg-shaped device in circular motions over her face. Is it possible that we’ve stumbled across the secret to the model’s clear, glowing skin?!

The A-lister has teamed up with Foreo to announce the newest addition to its family of cleansing devices—aptly named the Luna 3—launching exclusively on Amazon Luxury Beauty today! Our first thought: Is it a coincidence that Teigen is helping to launch a product with her daughter’s name? We think not. But Teigen says she’s been a fan of the silicone facial gadgets for a while now.

“I’ve been a long time fan of @foreo and I’m working with them to launch #luna3 today,” Chrissy captioned her Instagram Story. “Love how it keeps my face fresh especially on long plane rides,” she added.

The Foreo Luna 3 ($199; amazon.com) features a bigger brush head, softer silicone bristles that won’t irritate your skin, longer touchpoints for deep cleansing pores and hard-to-reach places, and 16 different pulse intensities. Like other Foreo skincare devices, the Luna 3 pairs with the app to offer personalized settings, as well as a variety of firming face massage routines. And with up to 650 uses per charge, you don’t need to worry about packing the charger in your carry-on or gym duffle bag.

But Teigen is not the only loyalist: More than 20 million people use a Foreo Luna as part of their cleansing routine, according to a press release from Foreo. Before we jump on the bandwagon, we really want to know if the Foreo Luna 3 is actually good for your skin?

Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City, uses an older model—the Foreo Luna 2 ($169; amazon.com)—herself, and loves it. It’s very effective at cleansing skin and is gentle enough to use every day, Dr Jaliman tells Health. The massaging aspect promotes circulation in your face, while the silicone bristles help exfoliate the skin, allowing your anti-aging products to penetrate and work much more efficiently, she adds. Plus, it’s made of silicone, which makes it super easy to clean and much friendlier on your wallet in the long run, since you don’t have to replace the brush head like other sonic systems.

Available in three pastel colorways, each color represents a different skin type—normal (pearl pink), combination (blue), and sensitive (lavender), which is what Teigen used in her Instagram Story.

“It’s perfect for me since I’m always on the go,” Teigen said in the press release. “The high-tech beauty device allows me to maintain my healthy glow, and with its app-enabled feature, I can customize my routine.”

Now that we know the Foreo Luna 3 is not only Teigen-approved, but also loved by a dermatologist, adding it to our skincare routine is really a no-brainer.

