The Anti-Aging Face Cleansing Brush Chrissy Teigen Loves Keeps Selling Out—But You Can Still Buy it Here

If you’ve spent any time combing through Cyber Monday’s spectacular beauty deals, you’ve likely uncovered the unbelievably good discounts on Foreo’s silicone facial cleansing brushes. A favorite of celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Miley Cyrus, the popular devices are quickly becoming one of 2019’s hot-ticket items, with Foreo deals already selling out at retailers like Sephora and Nordstrom.

Fortunately, Foreo’s beloved beauty devices are still available on the brand’s website, where the entire lineup is marked down as much as 50% off for Foreo’s Cyber Monday sale. The massive sale, which lasts through December 3, even includes some of Foreo’s newest devices—like the Foreo Luna 3 that launched earlier this year, with Chrissy Teigen as a brand ambassador.

Roughly the size of your palm, the Foreo Luna 3 uses soft silicone bristles and 16 different T-sonic pulsations to deeply cleanse pores without irritating your skin. Unlike some other cleansing brushes, it never requires replacement heads (the convenience!), and the silicone design has longer touchpoints to better tackle hard-to-reach areas (like the sides of your nose).

The smart device, which connects to the Foreo app via Bluetooth, even has built-in timers to guide your cleansing routine, and automatically shuts off when your time is up. You can also use the Foreo app to access guided firming massage routines that can transform your cleansing brush into a powerful anti-aging tool.

To buy: Foreo Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush, $170 (was $199); foreo.com

“It’s perfect for me since I’m always on the go,” Teigen said in a press release earlier this year about the Foreo Luna 3. “The high-tech beauty device allows me to maintain my healthy glow, and with its app-enabled feature, I can customize my routine.”

Of course, Foreo’s covetable devices go far beyond facial brushes. Between the ISSA 2 Toothbrush ($127, was $169; foreo.com), the Foreo UFO Smart Mask that’s currently 50% off ($140, was $279; foreo.com), and the Espada Blue Light Acne Treatment ($118, was $149; foreo.com), you can even create a full nighttime routine using only Foreo’s high-tech tools to target different areas and concerns.

Another popular device we can’t stop eyeing is the opthamologist-approved Foreo IRIS eye massager. Inspired by lymphatic eye massages popular in Asia, the handheld device uses T-sonic vibrations to help reduce fine lines, dark circles, and bags. You can choose from two modes of attack: a “pure mode” with light tapping that stimulates the feeling of massage by hand, or a more intense “spa mode” that adds in delicate pulses to more aggressively tackle signs of aging.

To buy: Foreo Iris Illuminating Eye Massager, $104 (was $139); foreo.com

All things considered, we’re not too surprised that Foreo’s beauty devices are flying off cyber shelves right now. Luckily, you haven’t missed your chance to save some extra cash on these celebrity-approved tools—just be sure to head to Foreo.com and grab your own savvy skincare tool of choice on sale before prices go back up.

