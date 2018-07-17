Don't Miss This Sale on Foreo Face Brushes Today on Amazon

It's Amazon Prime Day, and we could not be more excited that FOREO facial brush are an extra 30% off for Prime members today. Not only are these adorable silicone brushes great for cleansing skin and removing makeup, but one of them even boasts anti-aging technology. Sign us up!

The FOREO Luna Face Exfoliator Brush and Silicone Cleansing Device is a silicone facial brush that uses T-sonic pulsations for deep yet nonaggressive cleansing, plus lower-frequency pulsations to reduce the signs of aging. The surface consists of concentric silicone waves that help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving you with firmer-feeling skin.

Then there's the FOREO Luna Mini Silicone Face Brush. This smaller version delivers the same deep cleansing in a palm-sized device, and is perfect for tossing in your makeup bag or your carry-on for a trip. Both devices are so easy to use; dampen your face and apply cleanser, then wet the silicone device and move it in circular motions for one or two minutes on your face. That's it.

Any type of brush that massages skin is beneficial to the face, New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, creator of the Sea Radiance skincare line, tells Health. The reason: Massage increases circulation, allows more oxygen to flow to the area, unclog pores, and deep-cleans skin, she explains. What makes the FOREO brushes extra special, though, is that their silicone fibers are extra-gentle on skin, making them ideal for all skin types. They are also very durable and don't need to be replaced often, so you'll save money by not having to frequently invest in brush replacements. Plus, since they're made of silicone, they won't harbor nearly as much bacteria as a fiber brush.

While the price may look a bit steep, this little brush is well worth it. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can save an additional 30% once you add one of these FOREO styles to your cart. The Luna Face Exfoliator Brush and Silicone Cleansing Device rings in at $118 (originally $169), while the Luna Mini Silicone Face Brush ends up being $69 in the magenta and gray hues (originally $99).

Plus, get this: You can even pick one up for the guy in your life. The Luna 2 for Men Face Brush and Anti-Aging Device is an exfoliating brush that specifically preps for a more comfortable shave and helps prevent razor burn. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get it for $99 (marked down from $199 to $142).

The deals on FOREO brushes end tonight at midnight, and you don't want to miss out—your skin will thank you.