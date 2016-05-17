This Is What Happened When I Copied Victoria Beckham’s Foil Face Mask

Every week, I partake in a Sunday night masking ritual. Depending on how my skin is doing, I choose the right maskÂ for the job. If blemishes are my concern, I whip out a clarifying mask (either sheet or the kind from a jar). If the wrinkle in my forehead seems more pronounced than usual, I reach for the one with promised anti-aging benefits. This week though, I was inspired by Posh Spice, er Victoria Beckham. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a snap of herself sporting the EstÃ©e Lauder PowerFoil Mask ($22 for 1 or $79 for 4; nordstrom.com) and sunglasses, as one does.

Cannes 2016 beauty must! @esteelauder PowerFoil mask! Au Revoir X Thank u @kenpaves @wendyrowe Love u!! 🙏🏻 XVB A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on May 12, 2016 at 12:14am PDT

Right off the bat, I could tell this mask was ...Â unusual. From the outside, itÂ resembles a sheet of tin foil, or as my roommate described it, something out of Star Wars. It also comes in two pieces, and the bottom half goes on first,Â likeÂ a metallic beard. Nice.

I was impressed with how substantial it felt comparedÂ to sheet masks. This type ofÂ foil mask isnât just madeÂ for selfie opportunities (though that'sÂ a definite plus); it'sÂ intended to create a barrier, to help deliver the hydrating formula faster and deeper into the skin. (Makes sense, when you think about how quicklyÂ other masksÂ can dry up afterÂ they'reÂ exposed to air.)

RELATED: The Best Face Masks for Anti-Aging, Brightening, Moisturizing, and More

The side that you applyÂ directly to your skin isÂ more likeÂ a typical mask: It's where the hyaluronic acid-based serum (the key hydrating ingredient)Â isÂ infused.

After I applied both halvesÂ to my cleansed skin, I waited for the mask to do its thing.Â Unlike with other masks, my face didn'tÂ feel immobilized. Talking was actuallyÂ easier than it usually is. The cutouts for the mouth and eyes areÂ significant andÂ sturdierÂ than most, whichÂ made all the difference to me. I also felt a cooling sensation when I put the mask on, so I could see how it could help with de-puffing before a big event. (Beckham was using hers atÂ Cannes.)

As I sat in my bed, waiting for the 10 minutesÂ to tick by, I could feel the mask getting stiffer, which I imagined was the effect of the serum getting absorbed by myÂ skin.Â When my timer went off, the foilÂ seemed to be pulling away from my face, but it wasnât nearly as bad as I have experienced before. The area around my eyes still fit snug, and that's where I usually find myself pressing down on other masks to make sure no spot goes untreated.

RELATED: This Non-Toxic Anti-Aging Serum Transformed My Skin

I removed each piece and massaged in the remaining serum as instructed. My faceÂ looked and felt refreshed, thoughÂ I wouldn't sayÂ that my skin tone was completely even. (But hey, what mask can work allÂ those miracles after justÂ one application?)Â I was satisfied with the mask'sÂ moisturizing effects, and I think they even held up over night: The next morning, my skin was noticeably smoother andÂ plumped up. For those results,Â I would definitely go full-on Tin ManÂ again.