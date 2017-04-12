These Lightweight Foaming Body Washes Will Leave Your Skin Soft and Glowing

Frothy, foaming body wash nourishes and refreshes dull, dry skin.
We take our cleansers like we take our lattes—with extra foam. Whipped shower formulas are making a comeback, and we couldn't be more excited about it. These super-moisturizing body washes are light and foamy, but they rinse clean and come in an array of fantastic scents, from playful to relaxing. Here, seven foaming body cleansers that will leave your skin hydrated and smooth long after you towel off.
Dove Shower Foam Deep Moisture Foaming Body Wash
If you're a fan of the classic Dove beauty bar and liquid body wash, you need to try the brand's new foaming body wash, which comes in a convenient pump. It feels frothy, but cleanses skin just as gently as their other formulas.
Nivea Silk Mousse Body Wash
This body wash is reminiscent of a shaving cream in that it dispenses as a gel, then transforms into a rich lather. Choose from three moisturizing scents: Crème Smooth, Crème Soft, and Crème Moisture.
Treets Traditions Energising Secrets Foaming Shower Gel
This formula boasts a nourishing combination of tamanu and passionfruit oils, plus vitamins A and C for soft, smooth skin.
Method Foaming Body Wash
We love that this line doesn’t sacrifice packaging or performance (it's affordable, too!). These brightly-colored foaming body washes are packed with good-for-your-skin aloe and vitamin E.
Rituals Foaming Shower Gel
With eight incredible scents to choose from, this foaming shower gel has the power to transform any shower into a luxe experience.
Yuni No-Rinse Body Cleansing Foam
No time for a post-workout shower? Stash this no-rinse foaming cleanser in your gym bag to get clean without water. (Think of it as dry shampoo for your body.)
Kneipp Shower Foam
This German brand recently made its debut stateside. Their "Happy Moments" foaming body wash is made with a combination of lemon, mint, and avocado.