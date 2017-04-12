These Lightweight Foaming Body Washes Will Leave Your Skin Soft and Glowing

Frothy, foaming body wash nourishes and refreshes dull, dry skin. 

Lisa DeSantis
April 12, 2017

We take our cleansers like we take our lattes—with extra foam. Whipped shower formulas are making a comeback, and we couldn't be more excited about it. These super-moisturizing body washes are light and foamy, but they rinse clean and come in an array of fantastic scents, from playful to relaxing. Here, seven foaming body cleansers that will leave your skin hydrated and smooth long after you towel off.

1
Dove Shower Foam Deep Moisture Foaming Body Wash

If you're a fan of the classic Dove beauty bar and liquid body wash, you need to try the brand's new foaming body wash, which comes in a convenient pump. It feels frothy, but cleanses skin just as gently as their other formulas.

available at target.com $6
2
Nivea Silk Mousse Body Wash

This body wash is reminiscent of a shaving cream in that it dispenses as a gel, then transforms into a rich lather. Choose from three moisturizing scents: Crème Smooth, Crème Soft, and Crème Moisture.

available at cvs.com $6
3
Treets Traditions Energising Secrets Foaming Shower Gel

This formula boasts a nourishing combination of tamanu and passionfruit oils, plus vitamins A and C for soft, smooth skin.

available at ulta.com $15
4
Method Foaming Body Wash

target.com

We love that this line doesn’t sacrifice packaging or performance (it's affordable, too!). These brightly-colored foaming body washes are packed with good-for-your-skin aloe and vitamin E.

available at target.com $6
SHOP NOW
5
Rituals Foaming Shower Gel

rituals.com

With eight incredible scents to choose from, this foaming shower gel has the power to transform any shower into a luxe experience. 

available at rituals.com $15
SHOP NOW
6
Yuni No-Rinse Body Cleansing Foam

sephora.com

No time for a post-workout shower? Stash this no-rinse foaming cleanser in your gym bag to get clean without water. (Think of it as dry shampoo for your body.)

available at sephora.com $22
SHOP NOW
7
Kneipp Shower Foam

kneipp.com

This German brand recently made its debut stateside. Their "Happy Moments" foaming body wash is made with a combination of lemon, mint, and avocado.

available at kneipp.com $16
SHOP NOW

