This Will Be the Biggest Hair Color Trend For Fall

We may still be rocking sun-kissed highlights and sundresses, but Hollywood is welcoming autumn. As per usual, trendsetting celebrities are already showcasing fall's hottest hair trend: a mix of burnt copper, deep red, auburn, and mulled wine hues. And we are totally on board.

Originally dubbed "flannel hair" by PopSugar, the color trend is inspired by everyone's favorite fall fashion staple, and it's perfect for the cooler weather right around the corner. Imagine this: Cozy weekends in chunky sweaters, flaunting fall foliage-inspired tresses. Cue pumpkin patches, warm cider, cabin stays, plaid shirt-dresses... and flannel locks.

On the fence? Hollywood is here to show you that this season is all about donning flannel–in more ways than one!

Actress Bella Thorne, star of Famous In Love, posts a selfie to Instagram showing off a burnt orange tousled mane, an ode to fall foliage.

Riverdale co-stars Ashleigh Murray and KJ Apa pose together on a rooftop with their "red and redder" hair styles. Apa opts for a coppery flannel hue, while Murray rocks a deep mulled wine.

Actress-singer Keke Palmer sports a mash up of auburn, copper, and mulled wine. When it comes to fall's new trend, there's no right or wrong way to do it.

Celebrities are not the only ones going red. The flannel hair trend is taking salons by storm. Keep scrolling for even more fall hair inspiration.

With the transition from summer to fall and this popular trend on the horizon, we tapped professional stylists in New York for their tips on how to properly nail the look and maintain your flannel locks.

Siobhán Quinlan, New York-based stylist and creative director for Art + Autonomy Salon, says she loves a red note for fall and thinks this is a trend everyone can play with. "Just like with red lipstick, it’s knowing which red is right for you," she says.

But with so many reds out there, how do you determine which hue will complement you best? "If cool tones work better with your skin, going for a red like a 'mulled wine' with more violet tones will look good. Or if warmer tones are better for your skin, something like a burnt copper will work better," Quinlan explains.

In order to keep your color rich and vibrant, Rebecca Merrick, colorist at Eddie Arthur Salon, suggests visiting a salon for monthly glosses to give color a boost between root touch-ups. "Of course, using a color-safe, sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner on the hair every time you wash can always help with the longevity of the color," she says.

Although purple shampoos are recommended for keeping blonde tresses less brassy, Merrick discourages those rocking flannel hair from using at-home color shampoos, as they could alter the overall tone of the hair. Red hair is the most difficult shade to maintain, so this look is not ideal for someone who doesn't want to keep up their hair color. However, if you love playing with color and want hair with major personality for fall, this is the trend you need in your life.