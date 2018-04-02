Kelsey Wells Posts a Powerful Before-and-After to Show How She Made Pregnancy Stretch Marks Fade

Fitness influencer Kelsey Wells is sharing her advice on making pregnancy stretch marks less visible. After bringing home baby Anderson, her Instagram posts have shown her strong, stretch mark–free core. And everyone wanted to know her secret.

“I posted this pregnancy photo awhile ago and since have received hundreds of comments/messages from you babes asking about my stretch marks and how I got rid of them,” she captioned a before-and-after photo set. “I didn’t develop any stretch marks until the end of my third trimester, but WOW then I developed A LOT in what seemed to be overnight. I had them on my hips, across my stomach, the inside of my thighs, the back of my thighs, and on my breasts.”

⚡️LET’S CHAT ABOUT STRETCH MARKS⚡️ . I posted this pregnancy photo awhile ago and since have received hundreds of comments/messages from you babes asking about my stretch marks and how I got rid of them, so hopefully this post is helpful! . I didn’t develop any stretch marks until the end of my third trimester, but WOW then I developed A LOT in what seemed to be overnight. I had them on my hips, across my stomach, the inside of my thighs, the back of my thighs, and on my breasts. Throughout my entire pregnancy, (extra religiously after my stretch marks appeared), I massaged my skin DAILY with Bio Oil or coconut oil at night and a really good moisturizer every morning. After I had Anderson, I used a non-prescription cream (Mederma) for about 6 weeks in addition to the oil and lotion. Over the FOUR YEARS since then, I have continued to keep my skin very well hydrated, and though it took TIME (literally years) my stretch marks are now very faint now and some have faded completely. At first I was very concerned with getting them healed, but as I began to live a healthy lifestyle they bothered me less and less. I felt GOOD about the fact that I was proactively caring for my body (and my skin) and I stopped worrying about if and when they would fade away. Did using the oils, lotions, and creams help? Perhaps some. But the truth is the development of stretch marks in pregnancy is VERY common and a part of being a woman, and when, where, and how severe you get them is mostly a factor of genetics. You can use all the oil in the world and be super healthy and likely still develop stretch marks. Aka STRETCH MARKS ARE NOT A SIGN OF AN UNHEALTHY PREGNANCY AND ARE NOTHING TO BE ASHAMED OF!!! . Whether you have them or not, whether they’re faint or not, whether you choose to embraced them and be proud of what they represent or choose to seek methods to help them heal, my best advice is to BE KIND TO YOURSELF! Take care of your body and look after your health by exercising and eating well!! Because when we are caring for our bodies properly we begin to better appreciate and LOVE them — STRETCH MARKS, CELLULITE, SCARS, BIRTH MARKS, AND ALL. LOVE YOURSELVES BABES!🖤

Every day, Wells said she massaged her skin with Bio Oil or coconut oil at night and used a moisturizer each morning. Post-pregnancy, she switched it up by applying Mederma for about six weeks in addition to her oil and moisturizer ritual.

“Over the FOUR YEARS since then, I have continued to keep my skin very well hydrated, and though it took TIME (literally years) my stretch marks are now very faint now and some have faded completely. At first I was very concerned with getting them healed, but as I began to live a healthy lifestyle they bothered me less and less.”

Wells said that more important than her physical appearance was her body positive approach to managing her pregnancy skin changes. She made it clear that she's not suggesting all women with stretch marks should try to make them go away. It's great to embrace them, she wrote, but if they bother you, this is what worked for her.

“Whether you have them or not, whether they’re faint or not, whether you choose to [embrace] them and be proud of what they represent or choose to seek methods to help them heal, my best advice is to BE KIND TO YOURSELF!” she wrote. “Because when we are caring for our bodies properly we begin to better appreciate and LOVE them — STRETCH MARKS, CELLULITE, SCARS, BIRTH MARKS, AND ALL. LOVE YOURSELVES BABES!”

