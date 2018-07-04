This Dreamy Fishtail Braid Ponytail Is The Boho Hairstyle You Need For Summer

Who isn’t obsessed with gorgeous boho fishtail braids? But sadly, many of us are totally inept at actually executing this popular Pinterest hairstyle. Why? It just looks so freaking hard (sigh). Ask us to create a regular braid, and we’ll jump to the task. But, when you are required to keep track of more than three pieces of hair, frustration gets the best of us. Yet we refuse to give up hope and are determined to master the fishtail at all costs.

This surprisingly easy tutorial is everything you need to get a beautiful fishtail braid… wait for it… ponytail. Braiding all your hair down the back can be challenging, especially when you aren’t able to see behind you. So we’ve opted for a side part fishtail braid, which looks even more polished when combined with a ponytail. Who would have thought that our favorite casual updo could look so cool and elevated? With a little patience (and practice), you’ll not only have a profesh look for the office, but you’ll also have flawless hair for all your summer events.

1. Clip aside the center section of your hair, since the braid will be on one side of your head.

2. Select two sections of hair (let’s call them A and B).

3. Take an outer piece from Section A and wrap it under Section A.

4. Repeat with Section B.

5. Continue by taking more hair as you progress.

6. When the braid is complete, tie the end with a rubber band (we’re a fan of these clear ties).

7. Use your fingers to loosen the braid by gently tugging and pulling it apart from the outside edges.

8. Tease the center section of your hair.

9. With a curling iron or wand, curl the middle section to give it a bit of volume.

10. Pull your hair into a ponytail, and wrap a section of hair around the base of the pony.

11. Pin the end of the section to the base of the ponytail.

12. Curl the remaining loose pieces of hair in the ponytail.