Find the Right Sunless Tan for You
Advertisement
From Health magazine
Using sunless tanning products instead of baking on the beach is a great way to help prevent skin cancer and premature aging. But if your applications leave you more streaky than chic, you might want to consider a professional tanning service. Here, we compare three options for nabbing the pro glow.
- One-on-one air bronze
- What to expect: A technician mists you from head-to-toe.
- Best for: Those wanting a custom-blended formula.
- How long it lasts: One week to 10 days.
- Approximate cost: $95 to $140.
- Where to find it: Go to www.fantasytan.com.
- Spray-tan booth
- What to expect: Jets spray you in a private booth.
- Best for: Modest women who prefer to tan in privacy.
- How long it lasts: Five days to one week.
- Approximate cost: $30 to $55.
- Where to find it: Check out www.mystictan.com.
- Hand-applied glow
- What to expect: An aesthetician gives you a full-body massage, but instead of using massage oil she blends on self-tanner.
- Best for: Anyone who's looking for an added spa experience.
- How long it lasts: Five days to one week.
- Approximate cost: $120 to $160.
- Where to find it: Log on to www.reddoorspas.com.