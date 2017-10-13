These Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection Products Will Give You a Rihanna-Level Glow

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty's new holiday collection is all about glitter.

Bella Gerard
October 13, 2017
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You know that Rihanna song where she encourages you to "shine bright like a diamond"? There's finally a makeup line to help us do just that. Following the uber-successful launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, the brand’s second release is a line of glittery, out-of-this-world makeup appropriately called the Galaxy Collection.

The brand's first release was all about basics, like foundation, contour sticks, and highlighter for all skin tones. But the new line includes a wide range of color cosmetics, from glittery liners to a celestial-inspired eyeshadow palette. Think of the collection as part disco ball, part alien, and 100% glamorous—a recipe only a statement-maker like Rihanna could concoct. Here, our favorite must-haves from the new line that are perfect for those looking to add a touch of holiday sparkle.

1
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner

Fenty Beauty

Available in nude, green-black, and blue-black, these metallic liquid liners can be worn alone for a simple everyday look. Activate their secret weapon, though, and they're anything but subtle. Using your fingers or a smudging brush (the Galaxy 2-Way Eyeshadow Brush works well for this), gently rub the liner to create a glitter effect that lights up your look in a way that’s more mystical than messy.

available at sephora.com $20
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter

Fenty Beauty

Matte lips were the go-to last holiday season, but this year is all about shine. And not to worry: this creamy, smooth formula is a far cry from the sticky glosses of the past. For a toned-down take on the high-impact gloss, apply your favorite lip color first, then add just a swipe in the center of lips.

available at sephora.com $19
SHOP NOW

3
Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette

Fenty Beauty

The crown jewel of the collection is appropriately packaged in a stunning gem-inspired case. The palette includes 14 ultra-sparkly shadows, from neutral browns to mint green. To tone your look down but still shine bright, swipe a shade onto lids for sheer shimmer. But if you want to make a statement, wet your brush before applying, or layer over your basic shadow for super-shiny impact.

available at sephora.com $59
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick

Fenty Beauty

Leave it to Rihanna to dream up a metallic lip balm with red carpet vibes. If you can’t commit to gloss but don’t want to miss out on the shimmer, these lipsticks are the solution. The micro-shimmer in the formula is small enough to avoid leaving a gritty texture, so your statement lip will feel as fab as it looks.

available at sephora.com $19
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up