These Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection Products Will Give You a Rihanna-Level Glow

You know that Rihanna song where she encourages you to "shine bright like a diamond"? There's finally a makeup line to help us do just that. Following the uber-successful launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, the brand’s second release is a line of glittery, out-of-this-world makeup appropriately called the Galaxy Collection.

The brand's first release was all about basics, like foundation, contour sticks, and highlighter for all skin tones. But the new line includes a wide range of color cosmetics, from glittery liners to a celestial-inspired eyeshadow palette. Think of the collection as part disco ball, part alien, and 100% glamorous—a recipe only a statement-maker like Rihanna could concoct. Here, our favorite must-haves from the new line that are perfect for those looking to add a touch of holiday sparkle.