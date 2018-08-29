11 Fall Hair Color Trends That Are Going to Be Huge This Year

With summer almost over, it's time to say so long to sun-kissed tones and migrate toward the darker, crisper shades of autumn. But fall hair is so much more than switching from blonde to brunette. With Halloween and Thanksgiving on the horizon, it's the perfect time to revel in burnt orange, mulled wine, and rosy pink, or to combine those seasonal colors in completely original ways.

Below, we’ve gathered 11 of this year’s biggest fall hair color trends, from subtle ‘dos to statement makers, to help you love your locks this season.

Cold brew hair

@hairby_kimberlyy/instagram

Come fall, you’ll see cold brew in people’s cups and on their heads with this coffee-inspired style. But be careful; cold brew hair isn’t a universal term. To make sure your stylist gets the look right, ask for a dark brunette with warm highlights. The red-gold hues will flow through your locks like creamer in your cup.

Flannel hair

@anthonycuts/Instagram

With cool weather just around the corner, you’ll soon be swapping shorts and tank tops for layers that keep you cozy. Flannels are a fall fashion staple, and their traditional red, copper, and cider colors will give your hair a foliage flair. Get creative with this style by adding auburn, cinnamon, or something completely out of the box.

Blonde with red undertones

@soulsnap/Instagram

Just because the sun isn’t shining as brightly doesn’t mean your blonde locks can’t. Add subtle red undertones to golden hair to give it a gorgeous warm glow. To keep your look natural, stick with a deep cinnamon red as opposed to a brighter copper or crimson.

Warmed-up brunette

@sarahzstylz/Instagram

For some of us, brunette can be, well, boring. But adding a variety of warm highlights gives it radiance and dimension. Stay away from blonde and choose subtle reds, oranges, and pinks to get in the spirit of the season. You can even incorporate lowlights to add contrast that’ll make the colors pop.

Rose gold

@guy_tang/Instagram

It’s the hue of your favorite jewelry, your go-to shoes, and maybe even your iPhone—so why not give yourself a crown of rose gold hair? Dark roots aren’t an issue when it comes to this style, so it's a fuss-free way for natural brunettes to lighten up. And don’t worry about getting bored; expect the color to change over time, from warm and rosy to an orange-y pink.

Maroon glaze

@sarahnicole/Instagram

Do you cringe at the thought of bleaching your brunette mane? You’re not alone, which is why many people turn to an all-over glaze to warm up their locks. A red tinge will change your look without feeling too drastic, and glaze treatments can actually add strength and shine to your hair.

Orange ombre

@kristinamaccaro/Instagram

Ombre has been in style for quite some time now, but most women keep it simple and go for a brunette-to-blonde look. Our idea is to use orange to upgrade your ombre and give it a pumpkin tinge. The fade takes the edge off this statement color and makes it less intimidating than letting one color completely overwhelm your hair.

Platinum balayage

@jessicawagnerhair/Instagram

If you love the platinum trend but aren’t so sure you want to commit to a full head of snow white hair, this balayage is the happy medium you’ve been looking for. It’s super low-maintenance and comes into itself even more as your roots grow out. Add an ombre element by asking your stylist to keep the tips totally platinum.

Strawberry blonde

@gallery_of_hair/Instagram

Not everyone likes having multi-toned hair. Sticking to one color is chic, and strawberry blonde strikes the perfect balance of sophisticated and trendy. Warmer than golden blonde, this color will help you transition between seasons without having to go dark. Ask your stylist to tune up the red and down the blonde or vice versa to find the shade that’s right for you.

Caramel highlights

@nataliewebster/Instagram

It can be hard to decide between going blonde or brunette—but with this hairstyle, you don’t have to. This lived-in, effortless blend is a great stepping stone for brown-haired girls who are thinking of transitioning to full-on blonde in the future.

Dark purples and blues

@whimsical_brandi/Instagram

We get it, some people can’t fathom the idea of going light. But that can pose a problem when you want your tresses to stand out like the unicorn mane look we’ve seen all summer. Now that fall is here, you can take a break from neon and see the season as an excuse to explore a deeper color palate. Rich purples and blues will help you make a statement.