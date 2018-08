The quickest way to look well-rested (even when you’re not): Dab a shimmery white shadow onto the inner corners of your eyes. It takes a second, but lets you sparkle all day. We like Nars Cosmetics Velvet Shadow Stick in Galice ($29; narscosmetics.com) because of its easy-to-use stick formula. Concentrate on inner corners, then drag the color along your lower lash lines, stopping right under your pupil. Wear it alone, or pair it with a neutral shadow in your crease. Complete the look by curling lashes, then adding mascara on top and bottom lashes and swiping on pink gloss.