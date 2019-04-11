I Tried Face Pilates—the Anti-Aging Workout for Your Face

Pilates is a great workout for toning and tightening—but could it have the same effect on your face? That’s the idea behind “facialates,” which is like Pilates, but (you guessed it) for your face.

Designed by New York City’s Haven Spa, the 60-minute facial promises anti-aging benefits thanks to a massage technique meant to activate muscles and sculpt and tone your face. The treatment uses a special blend of enzymes, peptides, and anti-aging serums to stimulate collagen and elastin.

When Health heard about facialates and all its promises, we just had to investigate. As a Pilates enthusiast herself, Lauren Witonsky, our social media assistant, went to check out this workout-inspired facial. In the video above, Lauren explains that after taking Pilates classes and seeing how it made her more toned and flexible, she wanted to see if it would have the same effect on her face.

The treatment started with an enzyme mask that smelled like cherries (yum!) and was followed by the facialates portion of the experience, which felt like a really nice massage. “I found it really relaxing,” Lauren said.

After the facial, Lauren said her skin felt lifted and look glowy—and that it felt good to do something preventive for her skin.

“I wish this could be included in every one of my Pilates practices,” she said. Watch the video above to see what facialates was really like.

