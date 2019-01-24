These Facial Hair Removal Devices Make a Good Case for Shaving Your Face

Wondering what's the best way to remove facial hair? These at-home facial hair removal devices for women get rid of fuzz and leave your complexion looking smooth and glowy.

By Lisa DeSantis
January 24, 2019

If you can't stand getting your upper lip and cheeks threaded or waxed, listen up. Shaving your face is an easy, pain-free alternative to other hair removal treatments, and the latest products make it easy to do from the comfort of your home. Not only do these handy facial hair removal devices work to gently de-fuzz your face, but they also make for a more seamless makeup application and glowier, smoother complexion.

And contrary to what you might think, shaving your face won't cause the hair there to return with a vengeance. "It's a common misconception that cutting or shaving hair makes it grow back thicker or darker," says Dendy Engelman, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. "The diameter and color are not affected by shaving the hair shaft."

Ready to try it for yourself? Below are the best facial hair removal devices for women.

1
Michael Todd Beauty Sonicsmooth Sonic Dermaplaning System

Michael Todd Beauty Sonicsmooth Sonic Dermaplaning System

This three-speed dermaplaning device emits sonic energy while painlessly buzzing away fuzz. Also included: two months' worth of single-use disposable blades.

2
Finishing Touch Flawless Instant and Painless Facial Hair Remover

Finishing Touch Flawless Instant and Painless Facial Hair Remover

Compact enough to store in your makeup bag and gentle enough to use daily, this discreet device has a spinning blade that nips away hair on your face as you move it in a circular motion.

3
Tinkle Folding Eyebrow Facial Razors Shapers

Pack of 3 Womens Folding Eyebrow Facial Razors Shapers

Affordable, easy to use, and even kind of cute? Check, check, and check. The tiny blade is covered with plastic for safe toting around, making it a breeze to shape and shave on the go. They're perfect for travel or those moments when you realize your brows need some attention before an important meeting.

