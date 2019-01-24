These Facial Hair Removal Devices Make a Good Case for Shaving Your Face

Wondering what's the best way to remove facial hair? These at-home facial hair removal devices for women get rid of fuzz and leave your complexion looking smooth and glowy.

If you can't stand getting your upper lip and cheeks threaded or waxed, listen up. Shaving your face is an easy, pain-free alternative to other hair removal treatments, and the latest products make it easy to do from the comfort of your home. Not only do these handy facial hair removal devices work to gently de-fuzz your face, but they also make for a more seamless makeup application and glowier, smoother complexion.

And contrary to what you might think, shaving your face won't cause the hair there to return with a vengeance. "It's a common misconception that cutting or shaving hair makes it grow back thicker or darker," says Dendy Engelman, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. "The diameter and color are not affected by shaving the hair shaft."

Ready to try it for yourself? Below are the best facial hair removal devices for women.

