On Tuesday, a woman on Reddit shared her jaw-dropping success with a skincare product that basically cleared her breakouts—in only three weeks. In a post on the subreddit r/SkincareAddiction, user moosemoose22 shared how she switched to a new toner after running out of her old product.

She explained that due to her recent high-sugar diet and stress levels from exam season, pimples broke out across her forehead. She remembered, thankfully, to snap a picture of her skin prior to starting the new treatment, and that photo showed the stark contrast between her complexion before and after using Deciem’s The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution ($8.70; sephora.com).

“It’s been about 3 weeks since using it and wow,” the Redditor wrote in her post. “My red and angry acne has gone down a lot and my small under the skin/blackheads/whiteheads have reduced drastically meaning they don’t develop into the red angry ones!”

In less than 12 hours, the post amassed 2,500 upvotes on Reddit and provoked dozens of comments, including others who had success with The Ordinary's product.

"I was using TO Glycolic then switched to CosRx AHA. It was like a vacuum commercial," wrote Redditor mommyaiai. "My skin purged all the stuff that TO didn't touch. I was amazed!"

The solution, which consists of 7% glycolic acid, also contains natural ingredients to help exfoliate and clarify skin. These include amino acids, aloe vera, and ginseng. According the company's site, the product shouldn't be used on "sensitive, peeling, or compromised skin" as it can cause further irritation.

"Glycolic acid is a time-tested exfoliator," William Kwan, MD, a San Francisco-based dermatologist, previously told Health. "It's been used for decades and is helpful for treating acne, as well as fine lines and wrinkles."

While glycolic acid may be the solution to all of your blemish woes, the company stresses that users should take extra precaution when exposed to sunlight, as the product can make skin more susceptible to burns.

