4 Ways to Flawlessly Contour Your Face

There’s no shortage of beauty trends to try right now. Whether it’s messy brows, bold lips, or a vibrant eyeshadow, makeup must-tries abound. Another craze we love? Contouring. Beloved by mega-stars like the Kardashians, the technique is all about shadowing and highlighting your face for a more defined look.

The best part is that you only need one easy-to-find product to contour your face: bronzer. All you have to do to contour is strategically apply it to certain areas. Doing so will help to highlight them, making you look red carpet-ready even if you’re just heading out for a night with your girlfriends.

Not sure about the best ways to apply the glowy product? Luckily you don’t need your own makeup artist to master the art of contouring. In this video, we’re sharing four tricks that will help you contour your face by adding bronzer to all the right places, including your cheeks, nose, jawline, and forehead. Kim K-worthy makeup done right at home? Sign us up.

Cheeks: First sweep bronzer under each cheekbone, starting near the ear and moving the brush toward the center of the cheek. Blend the bronzer in a circular motion, then add blush.

Nose: Line both sides of the nose with bronzer, starting from the bridge of the nose and moving the brush down to the nostrils. Blend the product using small circular strokes. The narrower the space between the bronzed lines, the thinner your nose will appear.

Jaw: Sweep bronzer just under the jawline, from the ears to the chin. Blend the product under the jaw toward the neck to even it out.

Forehead: Tap bronzer into the temples, blending it into the hairline for seamless coverage.