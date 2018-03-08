The 7 Best Eyelash Growth Serums for Longer, Fuller Lashes

After super-long lashes that look like falsies without needing to apply four coats of mascara? Try these eyelash growth serums for extra length.
Want long, lush lashes? While a good mascara does the trick for instant results, you might consider enlisting the help of a lash growth serum for an even bigger boost.
Experts point out that the prescription eyelash growth gel Latisse is the only FDA-approved treatment for hypotrichosis (inadequate lashes). "The active ingredient is a prostaglandin called bimatoprost," says William Kwan, MD, a San Francisco-based dermatologist, adding that the formula is safe for all skin types. "It lengthens the growth cycle of eyelashes leading to longer, darker, and fuller lashes."
That said, more and more brands are releasing over-the-counter formulations that claim to help lengthen lashes. Although you might not necessarily see dramatic results from these OTC serums, they contain nourishing ingredients that strengthen eyelash hairs over time, so they're stronger and more resilient against breakage.
For best results, Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City, recommends looking for a formula that contains biotin, peptides, or lipids. "Biotin is a B vitamin and helps lashes grow longer and thicker and stimulates the growth of additional eyelash follicles," she explains. "Lipids condition and moisturize the lashes, and peptides specifically act on the skin cells of lashes to create a healthier foundation and boost volume."
Important to note: For some people, these formulas may cause sensitivity or an adverse reaction—itchiness along the eyelash line is one common side effect, says Dr. Jaliman. "Some might only be able to use an eyelash growth serum a couple times a week instead of every day."
Here, seven eyelash growth serums to try for fuller, longer lashes.
1
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
Dr. Jaliman recommends RevitaLash, one of the most popular eyelash serums on the market. "People usually see results," she says. The formula contains peptides, botanicals, and a proprietary BioPeptide Complex. The .067 fluid oz. tube usually lasts about three months, although there's a smaller .034 fluid oz. size available, too, if you'd like to test it out before committing to the larger version.
2
Hydropeptide Lash Fuller Longer Lusher
Packed with biotin, peptides, and moisturizing hyaluronic acid, this eyelash growth serum helps fortify brittle lashes so they're less likely to break off. Bonus: It's vegan and fragrance-free.
3
neuLash Lash Enhancing Serum
Ingredients like biotin, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol (a provitamin of B5) come together in this formula from neuLash, which also contains pumpkin seed extract for lashes that look thicker and fuller.
4
Rapid Lash Eyelash and Eyebrow Enhancing Serum
This popular serum boasts more than 350 five-star reviews on the beauty website Dermstore. In addition to peptides, biotin, and hyaluronic acid, the formula has vitamins to boost shine and thickness.
5
LASHFOOD Phyto-Medic Eyelash Enhancer
With lavender water, soy and rice proteins, peony root complex, and the brand's Phyto-Medic Complex, this vegan and Ecocert-certified formula helps strengthen frail lashes. Also good: In a consumer study, no testers noticed any irritation, so this might be a good choice for those with sensitive skin.
6
Vichy LiftActiv Serum 10 Eyes and Lashes
Crave a more streamlined routine? Opt for a multitasking formula like this one from Vichy. It can be used both on the delicate skin around eyes and on lashes to fight signs of aging and subtly boost lash volume over time.
7
Rodan & Fields Enhancement Lash Boost
This serum gets the stamp of approval from Health's beauty editor Lisa DeSantis. "There always seemed to be a common thread whenever I saw someone's fluttery lashes that I coveted," she says. "When asked what they do to have such long fringe, their answer was almost always this serum." DeSantis saw results after just four weeks of use, and now often gets questions about whether or not she has eyelash extensions (she doesn't).