This Natural Brow Growth Serum Stepped Up My Brow Game in Just 2 Months

If there was an eyebrow scale that ranged from "stunning" to "seriously sparse," Cara Delevingne and I would be on opposite ends of the spectrum. Ever since overplucking my brows to the point of no return a few years ago, my morning routine has involved painstakingly penciling in the shapely brows I wish I had.

Even though my thin brows bothered me, I never tried eyebrow extensions or microblading—these options seemed either too expensive or too scary, and I knew the upkeep could be arduous. Desperate to find an easier (and cheaper) solution, I started researching brow growth serums, non-prescription products that claim to help stimulate growth in sparse areas of the eyebrows and make existing hair look fuller. I have trichotillomania, and I'm constantly pulling at my eyelashes, so I rely on lash growth serums to avoid needing to wear false lashes on a regular basis. I figured that if those serums worked for my eyelashes, the eyebrow equivalents might be the answer to my brow growth problems, too.

Dermstore.com

I got my hands on a tube of LashFOOD BrowFood Phyto-Medic Eyebrow Enhancer ($90; dermstore.com), and it's been worth every penny. For the past two months, I’ve been coating my brows with this lightweight serum every night, and the results have been nothing short of amazing. At first, I spotted a random hair or two outside my regular brow shape. But before too long, my eyebrows had a noticeably thicker, fuller appearance—they became so unruly, in fact, that I actually needed to schedule a wax appointment to have them shaped.

I love that the serum takes less than 10 seconds to apply, and the brush tip allows you to coat the entire brow in one quick swipe. As an added bonus, the formula is Ecocert certified, vegan, and free of parabens, gluten, and phthalates. One thing to note: BrowFood contains peptides, which most people tolerate well, but experts say you should discontinue use if you find that the formula is causing redness or irritation.

I've seen drastic improvement in the first two months of using this serum, but I still have a ways to go until I give Cara a run for her money. Until then, BrowFood will remain a constant in my nighttime beauty routine.