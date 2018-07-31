The 5 Best Eye Creams With Retinol to Erase Fine Lines

Retinol, often considered the gold-standard of anti-aging skincare, is commonly found in serums and creams for your face. But the powerhouse ingredient can also do wonders to improve the appearance of your undereye area, experts say.

"Using an eye cream with retinol is a good idea if you’re trying to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, or just trying to prevent any future ones," says Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City. "Retinol stimulates a quicker renewal of skin cells; when someone uses retinol, the outer layer of the skin is sloughed off and the newer skin underneath is revealed."

Retinol eye creams should only be used at night, Dr. Jaliman adds, and it's also important to apply sunscreen whenever you're currently using a retinol product. "Using retinol can make your skin more sun-sensitive," she says. "Always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen above SPF 30."

Here, five incredible over-the-counter eye creams with retinol to try.