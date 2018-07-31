The 5 Best Eye Creams With Retinol to Erase Fine Lines

These retinol eye creams can help make eyes look brighter and younger.
Retinol, often considered the gold-standard of anti-aging skincare, is commonly found in serums and creams for your face. But the powerhouse ingredient can also do wonders to improve the appearance of your undereye area, experts say.
"Using an eye cream with retinol is a good idea if you’re trying to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, or just trying to prevent any future ones," says Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City. "Retinol stimulates a quicker renewal of skin cells; when someone uses retinol, the outer layer of the skin is sloughed off and the newer skin underneath is revealed."
Retinol eye creams should only be used at night, Dr. Jaliman adds, and it's also important to apply sunscreen whenever you're currently using a retinol product. "Using retinol can make your skin more sun-sensitive," she says. "Always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen above SPF 30."
Here, five incredible over-the-counter eye creams with retinol to try.
1
Kiehl's Youth Dose Eye Treatment
In addition to the retinol derivative pro-retinol, this newly released cream contains red grape seed extract (to eliminate dark circles) and vitamin Cg (a vitamin C derivative that helps improve skin texture). The result: a brighter, younger-looking undereye area with less-noticeable fine lines.
2
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream
"This helps fade crow's feet and smooth fine lines," says Dr. Jaliman. "It also has vitamin C, which helps with dark circles as well."
3
RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Eye Cream
The brand's Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream ranks as one of our favorite over-the-counter retinol creams of all time, and their retinol eye cream is equally incredible, especially at such an affordable price point. Also good? Over 600 five-star Amazon reviews.
4
Dermalogica Age Reversal Eye Complex
This potent retinol formula is a favorite of Health's beauty editor Lisa DeSantis. "I’m a big believer in eye cream and have been since I was told to start using one at age 16," she says. "As I’ve gotten older though, my focus has shifted more to the fine lines that creep up, especially after a long day of looking at the computer. That’s where this guy comes in. The vitamin A is a powerhouse for smoothing and brightening—just what I need! And I love that it comes in a tube, so I don’t have to stick my finger in a jar."
5
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum
Dr. Jaliman is also a fan of this serum from Murad, which boasts Retinol Tri-active Technology as well as other powerful line-fighting ingredients such as swertia flower extract and marine kelp complex.