Every Sparkly, Golden Makeup Product You Need for Fall

Whether you're based in Miami or the Windy City, there's something about the culmination of summer that says: out with the golden girl vibe, and in with matte formulas and deep or earth tone hues. But top makeup artists backstage had different arrangements for the season ahead. From gilded sequin cat eyes at Temperley London to metallic gold lined lids at Zac Posen, the metallic shade was reinvented in an equally scintillating aesthetic.

So before you question where summer's glow went so fast—just know that this fall, the eyes have it. Here, 10 shadows, liners, and palettes to help you strike gold as the season changes.

1. Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Interstellar

Those with darker skin tones: now this is how you do it! Choose a shadow in the bronze or copper range like Giorgio Armani F/W Runway Eye Tint, to create a natural radiance ($21, sephora.com).

2. Clinique Skinny Stick in Olive-tini

Trace your lower lashline with a golden eyeliner like Clinique Skinny Stick for just a hint of shimmer ($16.50, sephora.com).

3. NARS Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow in Telesto

Give yourself options by copping a solid shadow that can be worn wet or dry like Nars Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow. Create a lit-from-within look by dabbing the color on the inner corners of your eyes with a damp shadow brush, or dust it across your lids for full coverage. The choice is yours ($29,narscosmetics.com).

4. Dior Addict Fluid Shadow in Phénix

Dip your lids in liquid gold with a richly pigmented formula like Dior Addict Fluid Shadow for full coverage ($31, sephora.com).

5. Tom Ford Eye and Cheek Shadow in Bronze

Give your overall look a monochromatic golden vibe by opting for a two-in-one compact like Tom Ford Eye and Cheek Shadow. Sweep the iridescent powder evenly across your lids and cheekbones for an allover sunkissed effect ($65, tomford.com).

6. Sigma Loose Shimmer & Glitter Set in Abracadabra

Add dimension to your golden gaze by playing with textures. Blend iridescent shadows with loose glitter—a curated set like Sigma Loose Shimmer & Glitter Set takes the guesswork out for you ($30 for set of three, sigmabeauty.com).

7. e.l.f. Studio Need It Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Whether you're the type to mix and match or, just a gal who's got to have options, get your hands on a multi-shadow palette with an array of golden hues like E.L.F. Studio Need It Nude Eyeshadow Palette ($10, eyeslipsface.com).

8. Chantecaille Le Chrome Luxe Eye Duo in Monte Carlo;

Makeup artists backstage at Mara Hoffman blended gold and gray shadows to create a gilded smoky eye. Take the same approach by using a two-tone palette like Chantecaille Le Chrome Luxe Eye Duo for an ombré effect ($58, nordstrom.com).

9. Giorgio Armani F/W Runway Eye Tint

Those with darker skin tones: now this is how you do it! Choose a shadow in the bronze or copper range like Giorgio Armani F/W Runway Eye Tint, to create a natural radiance ($42, giorgioarmanibeauty.com).

10. Butter London Wardrobe Duo in Fancy Flutter

Get the best of both worlds with this dual palette that features both a bronze-y, sheer hue with a dark smoky black ($15, ulta.com).