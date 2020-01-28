Christie Calucchia

Like wine, when it comes to mascara, a higher price point doesn’t necessarily mean a better product. Even celebrities (who we can only imagine have room in their budgets for super luxe beauty products) have proven over and over again that drugstore mascaras really get the job done. Kim Kardashian has reportedly been using this $6 L’Oreal Paris mascara for years and Meghan Markle is a fan of this $9 Maybelline mascara, according to her former makeup artist.

Although I’ve sung my praises for this splurge-worthy Chanel mascara that’s long been my go-to, when I heard that one tube of a $5 mascara on Amazon was selling every minute, I had to put down the Chanel and give it a try.

Upon further investigation, I learned that Essence Lash Princess Mascara is actually Amazon’s number one best-selling mascara, and it’s garnered thousands of positive reviews online. Apparently, I was the only one who hadn’t yet discovered this hidden gem. And after applying the affordable mascara to my own lashes, it became clear why Amazon shoppers love it so much.

The formula goes on smoothly and defines each and every lash with a classic, cone-shaped fiber brush. You’ll be left with voluminous and lengthened lashes free of clumps or flakes, even after a full day’s wear. And to top it all off, the mascara is cruelty-free and ophthalmologist-tested, so you can feel good about what you’re using (and even those with sensitive eyes can reap the benefits!).

Amazon shoppers love the look the mascara creates and, like me, say they notice how long-lasting it is.

“I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look,” one reviewer wrote. “I go from an eight hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy, and this stuff doesn’t budge!”

"Read a blog on it and figured why not try it for $5 and to my surprise it’s just as good if not better than the $20 mascara I’ve been using," shared another. "It’s not waterproof but I can wear it all day at work and then to a super high intensity work out class and it still looks great."

If you’re tired of overspending on expensive mascaras, make the switch to the $5 Lash Princess Mascara that’s a tried-and-true customer favorite.

To buy: Essence Lash Princess Mascara, $5; amazon.com

