Don't Miss Out on This Awesome New Beauty Box

For women of color, finding the right skin, hair, and makeup products can be a challenge. To the rescue: the Essence Beauty Box, a monthly subscription box curated by the beauty editors at our sister magazine Essence.

Here's how it works: For $15 a month, you get a hand-picked colection of must-haves, plus exclusive demo videos. The June box features award-winning products (including NYX Ombre Blush and Maybelling Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color) from Essence's Best in Black Beauty issue, voted on by experts and Beauty Box subscribers.

Sign up for the box now at essencebeautybox.com.